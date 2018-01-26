WATCH: Florida deputy tries to pull over loose horse on busy highway

Deputies in Pasco County, Florida set out on a hoof chase Wednesday, attempting to stop a horse in traffic.

Just before 8 a.m. a Pasco deputy saw the horse running north on US 19 in the Hudson area. The deputy called the Agriculture unit for backup and said, "we're traveling at one horse power."

Pasco Sheriff's office posted a video of the attempted traffic stop on their Facebook page. In the video you can hear the deputy asking the horse politely to stop.

Officials successfully corralled the horse into a nearby subdivision. The deputies were sure to get the horse away from the dangers of rushing traffic and into a safe area.

The 8-year-old horse named Bunny got a happy ending; safely reuniting with its owners unharmed.

WATCH: