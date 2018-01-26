More Washington cities sue drugmakers over opioid crisis - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

More Washington cities sue drugmakers over opioid crisis

Posted: Updated:
Jonathan Perez @escenajp Jonathan Perez @escenajp
SEATTLE, Wash. -

(AP) - Skagit County and three cities located within it are the latest jurisdictions in Washington state to sue drugmakers over the opioid crisis.
  
Mount Vernon, Burlington and Sedro Woolley joined the county in filing a federal lawsuit in Seattle Friday against Purdue Pharma, Endo and Janssen, three of the primary manufacturers of prescription painkillers.
  
The cities of Everett and Tacoma have also filed federal lawsuits against the drug companies, but those cases have been transferred to U.S. District Court in Cleveland, Ohio, which is overseeing dozens of similar cases.
  
Seattle and Washington state have also sued the companies, but in state court.
  
Skagit County Chief criminal deputy prosecutor Rosemary Kaholokula says the companies provided false information to doctors and patients about the safety of the drugs. She notes that more than 125,000 opioid prescriptions were written in Skagit County in 2014 - more prescriptions than there are residents of the county.
  
The drug companies have disputed the allegations.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/26/2018 2:01:34 PM (GMT -8:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Photoshop fail? Reese Witherspoon appear to have 3 legs and Oprah has 3 hands in Vanity Fair

    Photoshop fail? Reese Witherspoon appear to have 3 legs and Oprah has 3 hands in Vanity Fair

    Friday, January 26 2018 9:18 AM EST2018-01-26 14:18:45 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Want to play a little game of I-Spy? Look at this cover of Vanity Fair... can you spot any problems with it? Take a close look at Reese Witherspoon. The internet is going crazy over the image, assuming it was a case of photoshop gone wrong. It appears that Reese Witherspoon has three legs.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Want to play a little game of I-Spy? Look at this cover of Vanity Fair... can you spot any problems with it? Take a close look at Reese Witherspoon. The internet is going crazy over the image, assuming it was a case of photoshop gone wrong. It appears that Reese Witherspoon has three legs.

    >>

  • Spokane Police ask for help locating hit and run driver who struck a child

    Spokane Police ask for help locating hit and run driver who struck a child

    Friday, January 26 2018 2:35 AM EST2018-01-26 07:35:44 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are asking for your help locating the vehicle and driver from a hit and run collision that injured a child. The crash happened on the South Hill Thursday evening at about 7:20pm at the intersection of 29th Ave. and Freya St. According to those witnesses, the child, a pre-teen male, was walking a younger child across the street, in the crosswalk. The suspect vehicle ran a stop sign at the intersection, struck the 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are asking for your help locating the vehicle and driver from a hit and run collision that injured a child. The crash happened on the South Hill Thursday evening at about 7:20pm at the intersection of 29th Ave. and Freya St. According to those witnesses, the child, a pre-teen male, was walking a younger child across the street, in the crosswalk. The suspect vehicle ran a stop sign at the intersection, struck the 

    >>

  • Footprints in snow connect burglary suspect to string of crimes

    Footprints in snow connect burglary suspect to string of crimes

    Friday, January 26 2018 5:30 PM EST2018-01-26 22:30:25 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Authorities have had a busy Friday morning. What started as a home burglary and vehicle theft on Spokane's lower S. Hill, ended in a crash, K9 pursuit and another home burglary in the Spokane Valley. Spokane Police tell us a home in the 2500 block of E. 8th on Spokane's lower south hill was burglarized this morning. The suspect then stole a vehicle from that home and took off.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Authorities have had a busy Friday morning. What started as a home burglary and vehicle theft on Spokane's lower S. Hill, ended in a crash, K9 pursuit and another home burglary in the Spokane Valley. Spokane Police tell us a home in the 2500 block of E. 8th on Spokane's lower south hill was burglarized this morning. The suspect then stole a vehicle from that home and took off.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Wolf poacher fined in Pend Oreille County

    Wolf poacher fined in Pend Oreille County

    Friday, January 26 2018 7:35 PM EST2018-01-27 00:35:31 GMT
    Washington Department of Fish and WildlifeWashington Department of Fish and Wildlife

    NEWPORT, Wash. - A man from Liberty Lake was fined $8,293 in Pend Oreille County District Court Thursday in a plea bargain agreement for killing two wolves. Terry Leroy Fowler, 55, pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful taking of endangered wildlife, while a third count was dismissed under the agreement. Fowler will pay $8,000 in restitution to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) and $293 in court costs. A 364-day jail sentence was suspended

    >>

    NEWPORT, Wash. - A man from Liberty Lake was fined $8,293 in Pend Oreille County District Court Thursday in a plea bargain agreement for killing two wolves. Terry Leroy Fowler, 55, pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful taking of endangered wildlife, while a third count was dismissed under the agreement. Fowler will pay $8,000 in restitution to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) and $293 in court costs. A 364-day jail sentence was suspended

    >>

  • The Latest: Michigan students protest handling of sex abuse claims against Nassar

    The Latest: Michigan students protest handling of sex abuse claims against Nassar

    Friday, January 26 2018 7:22 PM EST2018-01-27 00:22:35 GMT

    EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Latest on the fallout from the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal at Michigan State University (all times local):    6:40 p.m. Dozens of Michigan State University students are gathering at a spot on campus to protest the school's handling of sexual abuse allegations against its disgraced former sports doctor, Larry Nassar. Some were expected to march to the Breslin Center where the men's basketball team is hosting Wisconsin Friday ni...

    >>

    EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Latest on the fallout from the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal at Michigan State University (all times local):    6:40 p.m. Dozens of Michigan State University students are gathering at a spot on campus to protest the school's handling of sexual abuse allegations against its disgraced former sports doctor, Larry Nassar. Some were expected to march to the Breslin Center where the men's basketball team is hosting Wisconsin Friday ni...

    >>

  • Washington Senate passes bump stock ban

    Washington Senate passes bump stock ban

    Friday, January 26 2018 7:17 PM EST2018-01-27 00:17:49 GMT

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The state Senate has passed a ban on trigger modification devices that are designed to accelerate a firearm's rate of fire.    The measure to prohibit the devices, known as bump stocks, passed the chamber Thursday night on a 29-20 vote, with four Republicans voting with majority Democrats. The move to ban the devices came in response to last October's mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas that killed 58 people and left hundreds more

    >>

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The state Senate has passed a ban on trigger modification devices that are designed to accelerate a firearm's rate of fire.    The measure to prohibit the devices, known as bump stocks, passed the chamber Thursday night on a 29-20 vote, with four Republicans voting with majority Democrats. The move to ban the devices came in response to last October's mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas that killed 58 people and left hundreds more

    >>
    •   