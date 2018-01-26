Neighbor pulls woman from burning apartment in Spokane Valley

Spokane Valley Fire Department units responded to a reported structure fire at 512 N. Pines Rd in the Pines Village Apartments at 1:50 pm today.

One elderly woman was in the apartment at the time the fire started. A neighbor heard her screaming for help, called 911 and rushed across the walkway to get the woman safely out of her burning apartment. She was later transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure. The resident in one adjoining apartment was safely evacuated by firefighters. Residents of the second adjoining apartment were not home at the time of the fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find smoke coming from the window of one apartment in the one-story building. They confirmed the resident of the burning apartment was out and quickly contacted the neighboring units for search and evacuation, Crews also took an offensive approach to the fire, entering the apartment and quickly knocking down the flames, keeping the fire from spreading to neighboring apartments.

A total of 14 apparatus, command and support vehicles responded to the scene, including Spokane Fire Department and Spokane County Fire District #8 crews. No firefighter injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Spokane Valley Fire Department would like to remind residents to ensure working smoke alarms are in place and to test them monthly. Working smoke alarms save lives.