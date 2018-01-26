Spokane vacant house hangout spurs crime

A north Spokane neighborhood near James J. Hill Park in Hillyard is fed up. A Spokane woman says a group of troublemakers are taking over her neighborhood and they are only getting bolder. She says they've moved from hanging out in vacant homes to occupied ones, trying to break into her home while she was inside.

It's a quiet neighborhood located near east Nebraska Avenue. It's so quiet at times that you can barely hear the leaves rustle in the wind. However, it hasn't been that way lately at certain hours of the day.

"They are not supposed to be there," said Kelsey.

Kelsey didn't want to show her face on camera in fear of retaliation but says a home in her neighborhood has been vacant for over a year and suddenly, people just started showing up in December.

"There's been illegal activity going on. They come out and pick up drugs in the middle of the night in front of our houses. There's two consistently but up to 10 people coming and going a day," said Kelsey.

Another problem with the home is that it's located right next to a park where kids like to play.

Kelsey has a child of her own and what happened the other day was not OK.

"A man tried to walk into our house. Our doorbell rang and we were both kind of like, 'Who's at our door at 3 in the morning?' So I went to go check our camera and a guy tried to open our door. My husband slammed the door and said you know, 'You need to leave,'" said Kelsey.

Kelsey says she wants this to go away so the neighborhood can be safe once again.

We talked to Spokane Police. They told us they've received several reports about the home and over a dozen phone calls. They are actively investigating and are continuing to collect information.

We'll continue to follow this story and let you know what happens.