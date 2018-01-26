Shadle Park grad Bryan Braman to play in Super Bowl

Shadle Park High School graduate, Bryan Braman, will play in Super Bowl LII next Sunday.

Braman is a defensive end and special teams player for the Philadelphia Eagles, who play the New England Patriots in Minnesota.

“It’s beyond words, totally beyond words,” said Braman’s father, Bob Dire. “It can’t even begin to tell you how proud I am.”

Braman signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2011. He had a short stint with the New Orleans Saints before being picked up by the Eagles this season.

The Super Bowl airs on KHQ on February 4 at 3:30 p.m.