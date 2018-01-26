Darigold completes initial investigation of chocolate milk cartons from Spokane plant

Darigold completed its initial investigation regarding the liquid discovered in a chocolate milk carton in a Spokane school earlier this week. To date, no more affected cartons have been found, nor reported to have been consumed.

As a recap, the liquid in the affected chocolate milk half-pint carton found at Shadle Park High School on Jan. 23 had a mixture of trace amounts of food grade sanitizer and water. Darigold says they regret that this happened, and state that it poses no health risk. This food grade sanitizer is FDA approved for contact with product containers.

"We are grateful to the Shadle Park student and staff for their quick action, which prevented others from having a similar experience," Darigold stated in a press release.

Following the voluntary withdrawal Darigold identified and recovered 87 percent of all potential product that could be affected, and continues to work to recover as much as possible (fat free chocolate milk half-pint cartons with a “best by” date of 02/06). The company's investigation has narrowed the scope of maximum cartons affected to 1,000, which is less than 1 percent of the entire production run, though they expect it is likely that fewer cartons were affected.

Darigold has identified the procedural error that was the root cause and immediately put in place corrective actions across all Darigold plants to prevent this from happening in the future. In addition, the company has worked closely with the Washington State Department of Agriculture throughout this process.

"We are sorry that our procedural error has caused alarm and angst for Shadle Park High School students, as well as the school district and parents. We apologize that the student had a bad experience with our product," Darigold said in their release. "We take the health of our consumers very seriously and are committed to providing quality products."