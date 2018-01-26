Darigold completes initial investigation of chocolate milk cartons from Spokane plant

Darigold completes initial investigation of chocolate milk cartons from Spokane plantPosted: Updated:
Photoshop fail? Reese Witherspoon appear to have 3 legs and Oprah has 3 hands in Vanity Fair
KHQ.COM - Want to play a little game of I-Spy? Look at this cover of Vanity Fair... can you spot any problems with it? Take a close look at Reese Witherspoon. The internet is going crazy over the image, assuming it was a case of photoshop gone wrong. It appears that Reese Witherspoon has three legs.>>
Spokane Police ask for help locating hit and run driver who struck a child
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are asking for your help locating the vehicle and driver from a hit and run collision that injured a child. The crash happened on the South Hill Thursday evening at about 7:20pm at the intersection of 29th Ave. and Freya St. According to those witnesses, the child, a pre-teen male, was walking a younger child across the street, in the crosswalk. The suspect vehicle ran a stop sign at the intersection, struck the>>
Feel the rage: New Spokane business is a smash hit
SPOKANE, Wash. - Remember the famous scene from the movie Office Space? The scene when a group of disgruntled workers take an old printer out to a grass field and go to town with a baseball bat? A new business in Spokane is giving you a chance to live out that dream. It’s called Rage Spokane. “We thought this was a way to bring something unique to Spokane,” said Owner, Blake Crossley.>>
Footprints in snow connect burglary suspect to string of crimes
KHQ.COM - Authorities have had a busy Friday morning. What started as a home burglary and vehicle theft on Spokane's lower S. Hill, ended in a crash, K9 pursuit and another home burglary in the Spokane Valley. Spokane Police tell us a home in the 2500 block of E. 8th on Spokane's lower south hill was burglarized this morning. The suspect then stole a vehicle from that home and took off.>>
Mother of five house-less after rental isn't ready for move-in
SPOKANE, Wash. - A mother is left staying with friends or in hotel rooms after she says the rental property she was supposed to move in is unlivable. Kelly Bartkowiak started looking for a place for her and her five kids last year. She found a post on Craigslist that matched her budget for rent and also had enough space for her family. She reached out and got a call from the property manager. Kelly says at first everything seemed okay. She saw the property several times ...>>
Driver killed in rollover wreck on I-90 near Ritzville
RITZVILLE, Wash. - A 32-year-old Boise man died in a rollover crash early Thursday morning on Interstate 90 about one mile west of Ritzville. Troopers say Sonny Zeko was driving his pickup truck east on I-90 when he lost control on the icy road. The vehicle rolled down the embankment and Zeko was ejected. The pickup truck came to rest on its wheels. State troopers say Zeko was not wearing a seat belt; he died at the scene. The state>>
Coeur d'Alene Police mend little girl's heart, broken by thieves
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A heartwarming update on a story we first brought you earlier this month when package thieves cut to the core of a Coeur d’Alene family. But as they say, every dark cloud has a silver lining. Package thieves stole Nathan Clements’s daughter, Josslyn, blanket. They would throw the empty boxes back on their front porch, leaving behind a note that was meant for Josslyn. Leaving Josslyn and Nate in tears. “So when you>>
Spokane vacant house hangout spurs crime
SPOKANE, Wash.- A north Spokane neighborhood near James J. Hill Park in Hillyard is fed up. A Spokane woman says a group of troublemakers are taking over her neighborhood and they are only getting bolder. She says they've moved from hanging out in vacant homes to occupied ones, trying to break into her home while she was inside.>>
Darigold completes initial investigation of chocolate milk cartons from Spokane plant
SPOKANE, Wash. - Darigold completed its initial investigation regarding the liquid discovered in a chocolate milk carton in a Spokane school earlier this week. To date, no more affected cartons have been found, nor reported to have been consumed. As a recap, the liquid in the affected chocolate milk half-pint carton found at Shadle Park High School on Jan. 23 had a mixture of trace amounts of food grade sanitizer and water. Darigold says>>
Shadle Park grad Bryan Braman to play in Super Bowl
SPOKANE, Wash. - Shadle Park High School graduate, Bryan Braman, will play in Super Bowl LII next Sunday. Braman is a defensive end and special teams player for the Philadelphia Eagles, who play the New England Patriots in Minnesota.>>
Neighbor pulls woman from burning apartment in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Fire Department units responded to a reported structure fire at 512 N. Pines Rd in the Pines Village Apartments at 1:50 pm today. One elderly woman was in the apartment at the time the fire started. A neighbor heard her screaming for help, called 911 and rushed across the walkway to get the woman safely out of her burning apartment. She was later transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure. The resident in one adjoining apartment>>
Wolf poacher fined in Pend Oreille County
NEWPORT, Wash. - A man from Liberty Lake was fined $8,293 in Pend Oreille County District Court Thursday in a plea bargain agreement for killing two wolves. Terry Leroy Fowler, 55, pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful taking of endangered wildlife, while a third count was dismissed under the agreement. Fowler will pay $8,000 in restitution to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) and $293 in court costs. A 364-day jail sentence was suspended>>
The Latest: Michigan students protest handling of sex abuse claims against Nassar
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Latest on the fallout from the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal at Michigan State University (all times local): 6:40 p.m. Dozens of Michigan State University students are gathering at a spot on campus to protest the school's handling of sexual abuse allegations against its disgraced former sports doctor, Larry Nassar. Some were expected to march to the Breslin Center where the men's basketball team is hosting Wisconsin Friday ni...>>
Washington Senate passes bump stock ban
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The state Senate has passed a ban on trigger modification devices that are designed to accelerate a firearm's rate of fire. The measure to prohibit the devices, known as bump stocks, passed the chamber Thursday night on a 29-20 vote, with four Republicans voting with majority Democrats. The move to ban the devices came in response to last October's mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas that killed 58 people and left hundreds more>>
More Washington cities sue drugmakers over opioid crisis
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - Skagit County and three cities located within it are the latest jurisdictions in Washington state to sue drugmakers over the opioid crisis. Mount Vernon, Burlington and Sedro Woolley joined the county in filing a federal lawsuit in Seattle Friday against Purdue Pharma, Endo and Janssen, three of the primary manufacturers of prescription painkillers. The cities of Everett and Tacoma have also filed federal lawsuits against the drug companies,>>
WATCH: Florida deputy tries to pull over loose horse on busy highway
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies in Pasco County, Floridas attempted to stop a horse in traffic on Wednesday morning. Just before 8 a.m. a Pasco deputy saw the horse running north on US 19 in the Hudson area. The deputy called the Agriculture unit for backup and said "we're traveling at one horse power..." Pasco Sheriff's office posted a video of the attempted traffic stop on their Facebook page. In the video you can hear the deputy asking>>
