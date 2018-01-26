Coeur d'Alene Police mend little girl's heart, broken by thieves

A heartwarming update on a story we first brought you earlier this month when package thieves cut to the core of a Coeur d’Alene family.

But as they say, every dark cloud has a silver lining.

Package thieves stole Nathan Clements’s daughter, Josslyn, blanket.

They would throw the empty boxes back on their front porch, leaving behind a note that was meant for Josslyn.

Leaving Josslyn and Nate in tears.

“So when you feel warm and cozy from your blanket, you know your grandma Brenda loves you,” Nate read from the note.

After our story aired in early January, our phones rang off the hook and emails poured in from people as far away as Grand Coulee and right here in Coeur d’Alene and Spokane.

What happened next is something that’ll restore your faith in humanity.

“Are you Jenn? You must be Josslyn then,” Detective Jared Reneau asked.

The excitement builds.

“Josslyn, this is my friend Officer Crystal Shaw,” Reneau said.

What’s in her hand?

“I’m carrying some stuff,” Shaw said, “This isn't for you, is it?”

It is, in fact, it’s a new blanket that was re-made by grandma Brenda.

She shipped it to the Coeur d’Alene Police Department so it could be in safe hands.

Josslyn had no clue about the new blanket.

With her new blanket in hand, she couldn’t stop smiling.



She says one day she hopes to be just like the heroes in blue.

“I don't know, I just like police,” Josslyn said.

Officer Shaw knows the feeling.

“We had someone that broke into our house while we were there and I was in high school and we had police officers show up and they found out that was my goal one day is to be a police officer,” Shaw said, “and it's something that you remember and you want to have a good interaction and feel closer with something that feels so far away."

It’s the little things, like a new blanket.

“No one can steal the love I have for you,” Joslyn read from the new letter from grandma.

Like we’re apart of a family, a family that continues to grow like young Josslyn.

And if this story helps you see that there are still plenty of great people out there, mission accomplished.