One person dead, one critically injured in car vs pedestrian crash on North Division

Spokane Police are investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash at North Division and Cozza Drive.

Officials on scene tell KHQ that two people were hit by the car. Police say one person died from their injuries, and the second person is on their way to the hospital with critical injuries.

North Division is shut down just south of Costco in both directions. Officials say the roads will be closed for the next four hours. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area, if possible.