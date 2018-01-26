Pet flipping: is my lost dog being sold?

Shocked and terrified. That's what one Spokane Valley man is saying after he was told by a stranger that his lost dog was getting 'flipped.'

Dog flipping is a criminal act of stealing a pet and then trying to sell the pet for profit.

Shiloh has been missing since January 9th. Shiloh is three-years-old and is a playful white and red (orange) Husky. She has one blue and one brown eye. "She's really sweet, really mellow, not a barker," said Kon Shiva, Shiloh's owner.

Shiva says she went missing earlier this month when they went on a family hike near

Sargent Road at Camp Caro Dishman Hills Park. "She was excited to be out and she yanked really hard and slipped right out of the collar and bolted right straight into the woods," said Shiva.

Shiva says they searched for her and couldn't find Shiloh anywhere. They've hung up posters and went on Craigslist. "She's our family member so we are offering a $1,000 reward for her," he said.

Shiva says people have sent him messages saying they've seen Shiloh in the area but on Thursday, he said, "Warning signs went off."

Shiva came across a red flag after someone named Patrick texted him. "He's like, 'Well I have some good news for you. My neighbor has your dog' and I said, 'Well tell me more.' So he says, 'Well, I have to be really delicate with the way I go about it but he is a dog flipper. He steals, catches dogs, and sells them.' Of course, I was shocked and terrified," said Shiva.

Shiva and Patrick texted back and forth but something wasn't sitting well with Shiva.

He couldn't get the address from Patrick. "He's like, 'Where I come from, you don't give up your only worth for free,'" said Shiva.

Shiva says the person in the text messages wanted the reward up front.

While we were with Shiva, he tried calling Patrick but the phone rang and went to voicemail.

We called and texted Patrick back at the newsroom but there was never a response.

As for now, Shiva's grateful he didn't give any money but just wants his best friend back.

"Keep an eye out for Shiloh. We want her home," said Shiva.

We talked to SCRAPS. A spokeswoman told us they haven't heard of dog flipping happening but just because they haven't, doesn't mean it's not happening.

We talked with deputies too and they say they haven't heard about it in the area.