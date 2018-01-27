Michigan State Athletic Director retires; football coach defends himself

Michigan State Athletic Director retires; football coach defends himselfPosted: Updated:
Photoshop fail? Reese Witherspoon appear to have 3 legs and Oprah has 3 hands in Vanity Fair
KHQ.COM - Want to play a little game of I-Spy? Look at this cover of Vanity Fair... can you spot any problems with it? Take a close look at Reese Witherspoon. The internet is going crazy over the image, assuming it was a case of photoshop gone wrong. It appears that Reese Witherspoon has three legs.>>
Spokane Police ask for help locating hit and run driver who struck a child
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are asking for your help locating the vehicle and driver from a hit and run collision that injured a child. The crash happened on the South Hill Thursday evening at about 7:20pm at the intersection of 29th Ave. and Freya St. According to those witnesses, the child, a pre-teen male, was walking a younger child across the street, in the crosswalk. The suspect vehicle ran a stop sign at the intersection, struck the>>
One person dead, one critically injured in car vs pedestrian crash on North Division
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash at North Division and Cozza Drive. Officials on scene tell KHQ that two people were hit by the car. Police say one person died from their injuries, and the second person is on their way to the hospital with critical injuries. North Division is shut down just south of Costco in both directions. Officials say the roads will be closed for the next four hours. Police are>>
Feel the rage: New Spokane business is a smash hit
SPOKANE, Wash. - Remember the famous scene from the movie Office Space? The scene when a group of disgruntled workers take an old printer out to a grass field and go to town with a baseball bat? A new business in Spokane is giving you a chance to live out that dream. It’s called Rage Spokane. “We thought this was a way to bring something unique to Spokane,” said Owner, Blake Crossley.>>
Mother of five house-less after rental isn't ready for move-in
SPOKANE, Wash. - A mother is left staying with friends or in hotel rooms after she says the rental property she was supposed to move in is unlivable. Kelly Bartkowiak started looking for a place for her and her five kids last year. She found a post on Craigslist that matched her budget for rent and also had enough space for her family. She reached out and got a call from the property manager. Kelly says at first everything seemed okay. She saw the property several times ...>>
Driver killed in rollover wreck on I-90 near Ritzville
RITZVILLE, Wash. - A 32-year-old Boise man died in a rollover crash early Thursday morning on Interstate 90 about one mile west of Ritzville. Troopers say Sonny Zeko was driving his pickup truck east on I-90 when he lost control on the icy road. The vehicle rolled down the embankment and Zeko was ejected. The pickup truck came to rest on its wheels. State troopers say Zeko was not wearing a seat belt; he died at the scene. The state>>
One person dead, one critically injured in car vs pedestrian crash on North Division
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash at North Division and Cozza Drive. Officials on scene tell KHQ that two people were hit by the car. Police say one person died from their injuries, and the second person is on their way to the hospital with critical injuries. North Division is shut down just south of Costco in both directions. Officials say the roads will be closed for the next four hours. Police are>>
WATCH: Service dog with toy Pluto gets excited meeting 'real Pluto' at Disney World
SARASOTA, Fla. - There's nothing quite like the magic of meeting a real prince or princess at Disney World. Atlas, a golden retriever and service dog in Florida got to experience the magic of meeting his favorite character, Pluto- all thanks to his owner, Julian Gavino. Gavino says that Atlas works hard, opening doors and drawers, pulling his wheelchair and getting him dressed. In his off hours, Atlas likes to play with his stuffed Pluto doll, giving it>>
Nutella discount sparks supermarket 'riots' in France
FRANCE - It's not exactly "let them eat cake," but "let Nutella be 70% off" was enough to cause an uproar in supermarkets across France. Jars literally flew off the shelves of Intermarché supermarkets after shoppers learned that the price was being dropped from €4.50 (£3.90) to €1.40. According to the BBC, police were called when people began to fight and push one another. Approximately 365 million kilos of Nutella, a hazelnut>>
Michigan State Athletic Director retires; football coach defends himself
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio says he's always worked with the correct authorities in cases involving sexual assault allegations. After an ESPN report detailed various allegations involving Spartans football and basketball players, Dantonio addressed reporters Friday night. Dantonio says "any accusations of my handling of any complaints of sexual assault individually are completely false." The coach also says each incident menti...>>
Washington drivers-license applications won't ask where person was born
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - Driver's-license applications in Washington state will no longer ask where a person was born. The Seattle Times reports as of Friday, a 120-day, emergency rule with the change has taken effect, including also applicants for permits and ID cards, while officials seek a permanent modification to state law. The move is among a series of changes the Washington State Department of Licensing is making in response to outrage over its policy, uncovered by a Se...>>
Pet flipping: is my lost dog being sold?
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- Shocked and terrified. That's what one Spokane Valley man is saying after he was told by a stranger that his lost dog was getting 'flipped.' Dog flipping is a criminal act of stealing a pet and then trying to sell the pet for profit. Shiloh has been missing since January 9th. Shiloh is three-years-old and is a playful white and red (orange) Husky. She has one blue and one brown eye.>>
Coeur d'Alene Police mend little girl's heart, broken by thieves
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A heartwarming update on a story we first brought you earlier this month when package thieves cut to the core of a Coeur d’Alene family. But as they say, every dark cloud has a silver lining. Package thieves stole Nathan Clements’s daughter, Josslyn, blanket. They would throw the empty boxes back on their front porch, leaving behind a note that was meant for Josslyn. Leaving Josslyn and Nate in tears. “So when you>>
Spokane vacant house hangout spurs crime
SPOKANE, Wash.- A north Spokane neighborhood near James J. Hill Park in Hillyard is fed up. A Spokane woman says a group of troublemakers are taking over her neighborhood and they are only getting bolder. She says they've moved from hanging out in vacant homes to occupied ones, trying to break into her home while she was inside.>>
Darigold completes initial investigation of chocolate milk cartons from Spokane plant
SPOKANE, Wash. - Darigold completed its initial investigation regarding the liquid discovered in a chocolate milk carton in a Spokane school earlier this week. To date, no more affected cartons have been found, nor reported to have been consumed. As a recap, the liquid in the affected chocolate milk half-pint carton found at Shadle Park High School on Jan. 23 had a mixture of trace amounts of food grade sanitizer and water. Darigold says>>
Shadle Park grad Bryan Braman to play in Super Bowl
SPOKANE, Wash. - Shadle Park High School graduate, Bryan Braman, will play in Super Bowl LII next Sunday. Braman is a defensive end and special teams player for the Philadelphia Eagles, who play the New England Patriots in Minnesota.>>
