Nutella discount sparks supermarket 'riots' in France

It's not exactly "let them eat cake," but "let Nutella be 70% off" was enough to cause an uproar in supermarkets across France.

Jars literally flew off the shelves of Intermarché supermarkets after shoppers learned that the price was being dropped from €4.50 ($5.59) to €1.40 ($1.74).

According to the BBC, police were called when people began to fight and push one another.

Approximately 365 million kilos of Nutella, a hazelnut chocolate spread, is consumed every year in 160 countries around the world.

It spread was created by the Ferrero family in the 1940's in the Piedmont region of Italy, which is famed for its hazelnuts.

The firm said it regrets the violence its discount caused, but noted that the discount had been unilaterally decided by Intermarché.