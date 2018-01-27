Nutella discount sparks supermarket 'riots' in France - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Nutella discount sparks supermarket 'riots' in France

Posted: Updated:
by Lexi Perry, Producer
Connect
FRANCE -

It's not exactly "let them eat cake," but "let Nutella be 70% off" was enough to cause an uproar in supermarkets across France. 

Jars literally flew off the shelves of Intermarché supermarkets after shoppers learned that the price was being dropped from €4.50 ($5.59) to €1.40 ($1.74).

According to the BBC, police were called when people began to fight and push one another. 

Approximately 365 million kilos of Nutella, a hazelnut chocolate spread, is consumed every year in 160 countries around the world.

It spread was created by the Ferrero family in the 1940's in the Piedmont region of Italy, which is famed for its hazelnuts.

The firm said it regrets the violence its discount caused, but noted that the discount had been unilaterally decided by Intermarché.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Photoshop fail? Reese Witherspoon appear to have 3 legs and Oprah has 3 hands in Vanity Fair

    Photoshop fail? Reese Witherspoon appear to have 3 legs and Oprah has 3 hands in Vanity Fair

    Friday, January 26 2018 9:18 AM EST2018-01-26 14:18:45 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Want to play a little game of I-Spy? Look at this cover of Vanity Fair... can you spot any problems with it? Take a close look at Reese Witherspoon. The internet is going crazy over the image, assuming it was a case of photoshop gone wrong. It appears that Reese Witherspoon has three legs.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Want to play a little game of I-Spy? Look at this cover of Vanity Fair... can you spot any problems with it? Take a close look at Reese Witherspoon. The internet is going crazy over the image, assuming it was a case of photoshop gone wrong. It appears that Reese Witherspoon has three legs.

    >>

  • Spokane Police ask for help locating hit and run driver who struck a child

    Spokane Police ask for help locating hit and run driver who struck a child

    Friday, January 26 2018 2:35 AM EST2018-01-26 07:35:44 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are asking for your help locating the vehicle and driver from a hit and run collision that injured a child. The crash happened on the South Hill Thursday evening at about 7:20pm at the intersection of 29th Ave. and Freya St. According to those witnesses, the child, a pre-teen male, was walking a younger child across the street, in the crosswalk. The suspect vehicle ran a stop sign at the intersection, struck the 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are asking for your help locating the vehicle and driver from a hit and run collision that injured a child. The crash happened on the South Hill Thursday evening at about 7:20pm at the intersection of 29th Ave. and Freya St. According to those witnesses, the child, a pre-teen male, was walking a younger child across the street, in the crosswalk. The suspect vehicle ran a stop sign at the intersection, struck the 

    >>

  • One person dead, one critically injured in car vs pedestrian crash on North Division

    One person dead, one critically injured in car vs pedestrian crash on North Division

    Saturday, January 27 2018 2:12 AM EST2018-01-27 07:12:28 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash at North Division and Cozza Drive. Officials on scene tell KHQ that two people were hit by the car. Police say one person died from their injuries, and the second person is on their way to the hospital with critical injuries. North Division is shut down just south of Costco in both directions. Officials say the roads will be closed for the next four hours. Police are 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash at North Division and Cozza Drive. Officials on scene tell KHQ that two people were hit by the car. Police say one person died from their injuries, and the second person is on their way to the hospital with critical injuries. North Division is shut down just south of Costco in both directions. Officials say the roads will be closed for the next four hours. Police are 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • One person dead, one critically injured in car vs pedestrian crash on North Division

    One person dead, one critically injured in car vs pedestrian crash on North Division

    Saturday, January 27 2018 2:12 AM EST2018-01-27 07:12:28 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash at North Division and Cozza Drive. Officials on scene tell KHQ that two people were hit by the car. Police say one person died from their injuries, and the second person is on their way to the hospital with critical injuries. North Division is shut down just south of Costco in both directions. Officials say the roads will be closed for the next four hours. Police are 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash at North Division and Cozza Drive. Officials on scene tell KHQ that two people were hit by the car. Police say one person died from their injuries, and the second person is on their way to the hospital with critical injuries. North Division is shut down just south of Costco in both directions. Officials say the roads will be closed for the next four hours. Police are 

    >>

  • WATCH: Service dog with toy Pluto gets excited meeting 'real Pluto' at Disney World

    WATCH: Service dog with toy Pluto gets excited meeting 'real Pluto' at Disney World

    Saturday, January 27 2018 1:27 AM EST2018-01-27 06:27:06 GMT
    Julian GavinoJulian Gavino

    SARASOTA, Fla. - There's nothing quite like the magic of meeting a real prince or princess at Disney World.  Atlas, a golden retriever and service dog in Florida got to experience the magic of meeting his favorite character, Pluto- all thanks to his owner, Julian Gavino. Gavino says that Atlas works hard, opening doors and drawers, pulling his wheelchair and getting him dressed. In his off hours, Atlas likes to play with his stuffed Pluto doll, giving it 

    >>

    SARASOTA, Fla. - There's nothing quite like the magic of meeting a real prince or princess at Disney World.  Atlas, a golden retriever and service dog in Florida got to experience the magic of meeting his favorite character, Pluto- all thanks to his owner, Julian Gavino. Gavino says that Atlas works hard, opening doors and drawers, pulling his wheelchair and getting him dressed. In his off hours, Atlas likes to play with his stuffed Pluto doll, giving it 

    >>

  • Nutella discount sparks supermarket 'riots' in France

    Nutella discount sparks supermarket 'riots' in France

    Saturday, January 27 2018 12:54 AM EST2018-01-27 05:54:16 GMT

    FRANCE - It's not exactly "let them eat cake," but "let Nutella be 70% off" was enough to cause an uproar in supermarkets across France.  Jars literally flew off the shelves of Intermarché supermarkets after shoppers learned that the price was being dropped from €4.50 (£3.90) to €1.40. According to the BBC, police were called when people began to fight and push one another.  Approximately 365 million kilos of Nutella, a hazelnut 

    >>

    FRANCE - It's not exactly "let them eat cake," but "let Nutella be 70% off" was enough to cause an uproar in supermarkets across France.  Jars literally flew off the shelves of Intermarché supermarkets after shoppers learned that the price was being dropped from €4.50 (£3.90) to €1.40. According to the BBC, police were called when people began to fight and push one another.  Approximately 365 million kilos of Nutella, a hazelnut 

    >>
    •   