WATCH: Service dog with toy Pluto gets excited meeting 'real Pluto' at Disney World

There's nothing quite like the magic of meeting a real prince or princess at one of Disney's theme parks.

Atlas, a golden retriever and service dog in Florida, got to experience a bit of Disney magic when he met his favorite character, Pluto- all thanks to his owner, Julian Gavino.

Gavino says that Atlas works hard every day; opening doors and drawers, pulling his wheelchair and getting him dressed. In his off hours, Atlas likes to play with his stuffed Pluto doll, giving it a good chew.

Gavino recently decided to repay Atlas' loyalty and hard work with a trip to meet his hero- Pluto.

Gavino posted a video to Facebook group Dogspotting Society of the two four-legged fellows’ first meeting at Epcot, and it's gone viral. Atlas’ tail wags continuously as he sniffs around Pluto and “awes” from onlookers can be heard in the background.

“I’m so happy it’s reaching people, making them happy, smile, and hopefully I’m spreading awareness about chronic illness (like, Ehlers Danlos Syndrome), and the service dog community, Gavino told Fox 35 News. "I’ve always wanted to help others as it’s truly my passion so I’m so excited to have a platform to do so in articles, interviews and so on. I just want people to know that they are never alone, there’s a whole community out there for them, and to keep fighting even if you want to give up!”

You can watch the video here: