Officials say 95 killed, 158 wounded in Afghan car bombing - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Officials say 95 killed, 158 wounded in Afghan car bombing

Posted: Updated:
KABUL, Afghanistan -

A suicide bomber driving an ambulance killed at least 95 people and wounded 158 more in an attack claimed by the Taliban in the Afghan capital Kabul, authorities said. The bombing Saturday came just a week after Taliban militants killed 22 at an international hotel in the city.

The attacker used the ambulance to get through a security checkpoint in central Kabul, telling police he was taking a patient to a nearby hospital, said Nasrat Rahimi, deputy spokesperson for the Interior Ministry. He then detonated his explosives at a second checkpoint, Rahimi said.

The Health Ministry said 95 were killed and 158 wounded.

“The majority of the dead in the attack are civilians, but of course we have military casualties as well,” Rahimi said. He said four suspects had been arrested and were being questioned but he didn’t elaborate.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for the bombing, which sent thick, black smoke into the sky from the site near the government’s former Interior Ministry building. Also nearby are the European Union and Indian consulates.

The powerful explosion was felt throughout the capital and covered the blast area in smoke and dust. At the scene, dozens of vehicles were damaged or destroyed. Several shops, including some selling antiques and photography equipment, were also destroyed.

Windows at nearby Jamhuriat government hospital were shattered and its walls damaged. People ran out to help and ambulances arrived to transport dozens of wounded to area hospitals.

The International Committee of the Red Cross condemned the attack in a tweet, saying: “The use of an ambulance in today’s attack in #Kabul is harrowing. This could amount to perfidy under IHL. Unacceptable and unjustifiable.”

It was the second successful Taliban attack in a week on high security targets in the city.

Last Saturday, six Taliban militants attacked the Intercontinental Hotel, leaving 22 people dead, including 14 foreigners. Some 150 guests fled the gun battle and fire sparked by the assault by shimmying down bedsheets from the upper floors. The U.S. State Department said multiple American citizens were killed and injured in the attack.

Afghan security forces have struggled to fight the Taliban since the U.S. and NATO formally ended their combat mission in 2014.

President Donald Trump has pursued a plan that involves sending thousands more U.S. troops to Afghanistan and envisions shifting away from a “time-based” approach to one that more explicitly links U.S. assistance to concrete results from the Afghan government. Trump’s U.N. envoy, Nikki Haley, said after a recent visit to Afghanistan that Trump’s policy was working and that peace talks between the government and the Taliban are closer than ever before.

On Dec. 28 a suicide bomber and other explosions at a Shiite cultural center in Kabul killed at least 41 people in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group that may have been aimed at a pro-Iran news outlet based in the building.

On Wednesday, IS militants stormed the offices of Save the Children in eastern Afghanistan killing four and triggering a standoff with police that lasted almost 10 hours. The Islamic State group was involved in at least 10 fatal attacks in Afghanistan last year.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One person dead, one critically injured in car vs pedestrian crash on North Division

    One person dead, one critically injured in car vs pedestrian crash on North Division

    Saturday, January 27 2018 2:12 AM EST2018-01-27 07:12:28 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash at North Division and Cozza Drive. Officials on scene tell KHQ that two people were hit by the car. Police say one person died from their injuries, and the second person is on their way to the hospital with critical injuries. North Division is shut down just south of Costco in both directions. Officials say the roads will be closed for the next four hours. Police are 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash at North Division and Cozza Drive. Officials on scene tell KHQ that two people were hit by the car. Police say one person died from their injuries, and the second person is on their way to the hospital with critical injuries. North Division is shut down just south of Costco in both directions. Officials say the roads will be closed for the next four hours. Police are 

    >>

  • Pet flipping: is my lost dog being sold?

    Pet flipping: is my lost dog being sold?

    Friday, January 26 2018 9:39 PM EST2018-01-27 02:39:09 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- Shocked and terrified. That's what one Spokane Valley man is saying after he was told by a stranger that his lost dog was getting 'flipped.' Dog flipping is a criminal act of stealing a pet and then trying to sell the pet for profit. Shiloh has been missing since January 9th. Shiloh is three-years-old and is a playful white and red (orange) Husky. She has one blue and one brown eye. 

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- Shocked and terrified. That's what one Spokane Valley man is saying after he was told by a stranger that his lost dog was getting 'flipped.' Dog flipping is a criminal act of stealing a pet and then trying to sell the pet for profit. Shiloh has been missing since January 9th. Shiloh is three-years-old and is a playful white and red (orange) Husky. She has one blue and one brown eye. 

    >>

  • WATCH: Service dog with toy Pluto gets excited meeting 'real Pluto' at Disney World

    WATCH: Service dog with toy Pluto gets excited meeting 'real Pluto' at Disney World

    Saturday, January 27 2018 1:27 AM EST2018-01-27 06:27:06 GMT
    Julian GavinoJulian Gavino

    SARASOTA, Fla. - There's nothing quite like the magic of meeting a real prince or princess at Disney World.  Atlas, a golden retriever and service dog in Florida got to experience the magic of meeting his favorite character, Pluto- all thanks to his owner, Julian Gavino. Gavino says that Atlas works hard, opening doors and drawers, pulling his wheelchair and getting him dressed. In his off hours, Atlas likes to play with his stuffed Pluto doll, giving it 

    >>

    SARASOTA, Fla. - There's nothing quite like the magic of meeting a real prince or princess at Disney World.  Atlas, a golden retriever and service dog in Florida got to experience the magic of meeting his favorite character, Pluto- all thanks to his owner, Julian Gavino. Gavino says that Atlas works hard, opening doors and drawers, pulling his wheelchair and getting him dressed. In his off hours, Atlas likes to play with his stuffed Pluto doll, giving it 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Man gets surgery after ‘In Need of Kidney’ shirt goes viral

    Man gets surgery after ‘In Need of Kidney’ shirt goes viral

    Saturday, January 27 2018 11:09 AM EST2018-01-27 16:09:06 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) - A New Jersey father of five whose T-shirt saying “In Need of Kidney” went viral has received a life-saving transplant from a stranger. Robert Leibowitz said he had the surgery last week at a New York hospital and is now “walking on clouds.” “Everything had to fall into place,” he said on Friday.

    >>

    NEW YORK (AP) - A New Jersey father of five whose T-shirt saying “In Need of Kidney” went viral has received a life-saving transplant from a stranger. Robert Leibowitz said he had the surgery last week at a New York hospital and is now “walking on clouds.” “Everything had to fall into place,” he said on Friday.

    >>

  • Clinton ‘dismayed’ by harassment complaint involving ex-aide

    Clinton ‘dismayed’ by harassment complaint involving ex-aide

    Saturday, January 27 2018 10:51 AM EST2018-01-27 15:51:11 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - Hillary Clinton says she was “dismayed” by sexual harassment accusations made against a senior adviser to her 2008 presidential campaign. Clinton tweeted that on Friday she called the former campaign worker who reported the harassment to tell her she was proud she came forward.

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - Hillary Clinton says she was “dismayed” by sexual harassment accusations made against a senior adviser to her 2008 presidential campaign. Clinton tweeted that on Friday she called the former campaign worker who reported the harassment to tell her she was proud she came forward.

    >>

  • Police corral urban herd after midnight Los Angeles stroll

    Police corral urban herd after midnight Los Angeles stroll

    Saturday, January 27 2018 10:48 AM EST2018-01-27 15:48:55 GMT

    WEST COVINA, Calif. (AP) - It was less an arrest than a roundup. Police say a donkey led more than a dozen sheep and goats on a stroll through a suburban West Covina neighborhood east of Los Angeles. Police were called around 12:30 a.m. Thursday by reports of a herd of animals walking the streets. The animals were finally corralled with the help of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

    >>

    WEST COVINA, Calif. (AP) - It was less an arrest than a roundup. Police say a donkey led more than a dozen sheep and goats on a stroll through a suburban West Covina neighborhood east of Los Angeles. Police were called around 12:30 a.m. Thursday by reports of a herd of animals walking the streets. The animals were finally corralled with the help of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

    >>
    •   