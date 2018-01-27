Deputies investigating fatal crash in West Spokane County

Spokane County sheriff's deputies responded a fatal rollover crash in the 8700 block of S. Craig Road.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. Deputies responded to a report of a car that had gone off the road and rolled, coming to rest on its top in a ditch. Firefighters worked to rescue the driver, who was the only person in the car. They began life-saving efforts, but were unsuccessful and the driver died at the scene of the crash.

Investigators are still working to figure out the cause of the crash.

The name of the driver has not yet been released pending a medical examiner's report.

Additional details were not immediately available Saturday.