Deputies investigating fatal crash in West Spokane County
One person dead, one critically injured in car vs pedestrian crash on North Division
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash at North Division and Cozza Drive. Officials on scene tell KHQ that two people were hit by the car. Police say one person died from their injuries, and the second person is on their way to the hospital with critical injuries. North Division is shut down just south of Costco in both directions. Officials say the roads will be closed for the next four hours. Police are>>
Pet flipping: is my lost dog being sold?
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- Shocked and terrified. That's what one Spokane Valley man is saying after he was told by a stranger that his lost dog was getting 'flipped.' Dog flipping is a criminal act of stealing a pet and then trying to sell the pet for profit. Shiloh has been missing since January 9th. Shiloh is three-years-old and is a playful white and red (orange) Husky. She has one blue and one brown eye.>>
WATCH: Service dog with toy Pluto gets excited meeting 'real Pluto' at Disney World
SARASOTA, Fla. - There's nothing quite like the magic of meeting a real prince or princess at Disney World. Atlas, a golden retriever and service dog in Florida got to experience the magic of meeting his favorite character, Pluto- all thanks to his owner, Julian Gavino. Gavino says that Atlas works hard, opening doors and drawers, pulling his wheelchair and getting him dressed. In his off hours, Atlas likes to play with his stuffed Pluto doll, giving it>>
Spokane vacant house hangout spurs crime
SPOKANE, Wash.- A north Spokane neighborhood near James J. Hill Park in Hillyard is fed up. A Spokane woman says a group of troublemakers are taking over her neighborhood and they are only getting bolder. She says they've moved from hanging out in vacant homes to occupied ones, trying to break into her home while she was inside.>>
Photoshop fail? Reese Witherspoon appear to have 3 legs and Oprah has 3 hands in Vanity Fair
KHQ.COM - Want to play a little game of I-Spy? Look at this cover of Vanity Fair... can you spot any problems with it? Take a close look at Reese Witherspoon. The internet is going crazy over the image, assuming it was a case of photoshop gone wrong. It appears that Reese Witherspoon has three legs.>>
Shadle Park grad Bryan Braman to play in Super Bowl
SPOKANE, Wash. - Shadle Park High School graduate, Bryan Braman, will play in Super Bowl LII next Sunday. Braman is a defensive end and special teams player for the Philadelphia Eagles, who play the New England Patriots in Minnesota.>>
$530 million lost in hack of Japan cryptocurrency exchange
TOKYO (AP) - Japanese media say an exchange has lost 58 billion yen ($530 million) in cryptocurrency because of hacking. The Coincheck exchange said on its website Friday that it had halted sales and withdrawals of the currency, which is called NEM. It later added that it had restricted dealings in most other cryptocurrencies too.>>
Lawsuit: Rapper Nelly sexually assaulted 2 women in UK
SEATTLE (AP) - A woman who alleges the rapper Nelly raped her on his tour bus after a performance in Seattle says he sexually assaulted two other women in England. Attorney Scott Rosenblum said Saturday in an email that the allegations are "completely fabricated" and the lawsuit is a "money grab.">>
Deputies investigating fatal crash in West Spokane County
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County sheriff's deputies responded a fatal rollover crash in the 8700 block of S. Craig Road. It happened around 3:15 a.m. Deputies responded to a report of a car that had gone off the road and rolled, coming to rest on its top in a ditch. Firefighters worked to rescue the driver, who was the only person in the car.>>
Man gets surgery after ‘In Need of Kidney’ shirt goes viral
NEW YORK (AP) - A New Jersey father of five whose T-shirt saying “In Need of Kidney” went viral has received a life-saving transplant from a stranger. Robert Leibowitz said he had the surgery last week at a New York hospital and is now “walking on clouds.” “Everything had to fall into place,” he said on Friday.>>
Clinton ‘dismayed’ by harassment complaint involving ex-aide
WASHINGTON (AP) - Hillary Clinton says she was “dismayed” by sexual harassment accusations made against a senior adviser to her 2008 presidential campaign. Clinton tweeted that on Friday she called the former campaign worker who reported the harassment to tell her she was proud she came forward.>>
Police corral urban herd after midnight Los Angeles stroll
WEST COVINA, Calif. (AP) - It was less an arrest than a roundup. Police say a donkey led more than a dozen sheep and goats on a stroll through a suburban West Covina neighborhood east of Los Angeles. Police were called around 12:30 a.m. Thursday by reports of a herd of animals walking the streets. The animals were finally corralled with the help of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.>>
World remembers Holocaust amid signs of rising hatred
WARSAW, Poland (AP) - Elderly survivors were gathering Saturday at the former Auschwitz death camp and political leaders warned that the Nazi genocide must continue to serve as a warning as the world marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day.>>
Officials say 95 killed, 158 wounded in Afghan car bombing
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) - A suicide bomber driving an ambulance killed at least 95 people and wounded 158 more in an attack claimed by the Taliban in the Afghan capital Kabul, authorities said. The bombing Saturday came just a week after Taliban militants killed 22 at an international hotel in the city.>>
One person dead, one critically injured in car vs pedestrian crash on North Division
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash at North Division and Cozza Drive. Officials on scene tell KHQ that two people were hit by the car. Police say one person died from their injuries, and the second person is on their way to the hospital with critical injuries. North Division is shut down just south of Costco in both directions. Officials say the roads will be closed for the next four hours. Police are>>
WATCH: Service dog with toy Pluto gets excited meeting 'real Pluto' at Disney World
SARASOTA, Fla. - There's nothing quite like the magic of meeting a real prince or princess at Disney World. Atlas, a golden retriever and service dog in Florida got to experience the magic of meeting his favorite character, Pluto- all thanks to his owner, Julian Gavino. Gavino says that Atlas works hard, opening doors and drawers, pulling his wheelchair and getting him dressed. In his off hours, Atlas likes to play with his stuffed Pluto doll, giving it>>
