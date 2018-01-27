$530 million lost in hack of Japan cryptocurrency exchange

$530 million lost in hack of Japan cryptocurrency exchangePosted: Updated:
One person dead, one critically injured in car vs pedestrian crash on North Division
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash at North Division and Cozza Drive. Officials on scene tell KHQ that two people were hit by the car. Police say one person died from their injuries, and the second person is on their way to the hospital with critical injuries. North Division is shut down just south of Costco in both directions. Officials say the roads will be closed for the next four hours. Police are>>
Ticket mix-up causes woman to miss flight to visit dying mom
DALLAS (AP) - A woman who wanted to visit her dying mother one last time was removed from a plane and left in tears after an online travel agency canceled her ticket just before the flight. The travel agency blames it on a mix-up that started when the woman changed flights without telling them.>>
WATCH: Service dog with toy Pluto gets excited meeting 'real Pluto' at Disney World
SARASOTA, Fla. - There's nothing quite like the magic of meeting a real prince or princess at Disney World. Atlas, a golden retriever and service dog in Florida got to experience the magic of meeting his favorite character, Pluto- all thanks to his owner, Julian Gavino. Gavino says that Atlas works hard, opening doors and drawers, pulling his wheelchair and getting him dressed. In his off hours, Atlas likes to play with his stuffed Pluto doll, giving it>>
Pet flipping: is my lost dog being sold?
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- Shocked and terrified. That's what one Spokane Valley man is saying after he was told by a stranger that his lost dog was getting 'flipped.' Dog flipping is a criminal act of stealing a pet and then trying to sell the pet for profit. Shiloh has been missing since January 9th. Shiloh is three-years-old and is a playful white and red (orange) Husky. She has one blue and one brown eye.>>
Spokane vacant house hangout spurs crime
SPOKANE, Wash.- A north Spokane neighborhood near James J. Hill Park in Hillyard is fed up. A Spokane woman says a group of troublemakers are taking over her neighborhood and they are only getting bolder. She says they've moved from hanging out in vacant homes to occupied ones, trying to break into her home while she was inside.>>
Photoshop fail? Reese Witherspoon appear to have 3 legs and Oprah has 3 hands in Vanity Fair
KHQ.COM - Want to play a little game of I-Spy? Look at this cover of Vanity Fair... can you spot any problems with it? Take a close look at Reese Witherspoon. The internet is going crazy over the image, assuming it was a case of photoshop gone wrong. It appears that Reese Witherspoon has three legs.>>
Police: SKorean fire likely caused by electrical fault
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korean police say a hospital fire that killed 37 people in the southern city of Miryang was most likely caused by an electrical fault in the first-floor emergency room. A police official said Saturday that a joint investigation carried out by police, fire services and forensic experts concluded that a fault in the electrical system in the ceiling of the emergency room's pantry most likely sparked Friday's blaze.>>
Maryland boy survives after tip of screw lodged in his skull
SALISBURY, Md. (AP) - A Maryland seventh-grader has survived after the tip of a 6-inch-long metal screw got lodged in his skull. The Daily Times of Salisbury reports Darius Foreman was building a treehouse at his aunt's house when he fell from a branch. A wooden plank with a screw sticking out of it slammed onto his head.>>
Casino mogul Steve Wynn resigns as top GOP finance chairman
WASHINGTON (AP) - Casino mogul Steve Wynn has resigned as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee amid allegations of sexual harassment and assault. Wynn has been a prolific Republican donor and led the RNC's fundraising efforts during President Donald Trump's first year. RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement Saturday that she accepted Wynn's resignation.>>
California woman sues Walmart of discrimination over locked hair products
LOS ANGELES (AP) - An African-American woman is suing Walmart for racial discrimination because the store where she shops keeps beauty products designed for black customers locked up, but not products. Cellphone video the woman took shows items under one dollar behind glass. Famed attorney Gloria Allred filed the lawsuit Friday in California.>>
Ticket mix-up causes woman to miss flight to visit dying mom
DALLAS (AP) - A woman who wanted to visit her dying mother one last time was removed from a plane and left in tears after an online travel agency canceled her ticket just before the flight. The travel agency blames it on a mix-up that started when the woman changed flights without telling them.>>
$530 million lost in hack of Japan cryptocurrency exchange
TOKYO (AP) - Japanese media say an exchange has lost 58 billion yen ($530 million) in cryptocurrency because of hacking. The Coincheck exchange said on its website Friday that it had halted sales and withdrawals of the currency, which is called NEM. It later added that it had restricted dealings in most other cryptocurrencies too.>>
Lawsuit: Rapper Nelly sexually assaulted 2 women in UK
SEATTLE (AP) - A woman who alleges the rapper Nelly raped her on his tour bus after a performance in Seattle says he sexually assaulted two other women in England. Attorney Scott Rosenblum said Saturday in an email that the allegations are "completely fabricated" and the lawsuit is a "money grab.">>
Deputies investigating fatal crash in West Spokane County
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County sheriff's deputies responded a fatal rollover crash in the 8700 block of S. Craig Road. It happened around 3:15 a.m. Deputies responded to a report of a car that had gone off the road and rolled, coming to rest on its top in a ditch. Firefighters worked to rescue the driver, who was the only person in the car.>>
Man gets surgery after ‘In Need of Kidney’ shirt goes viral
NEW YORK (AP) - A New Jersey father of five whose T-shirt saying “In Need of Kidney” went viral has received a life-saving transplant from a stranger. Robert Leibowitz said he had the surgery last week at a New York hospital and is now “walking on clouds.” “Everything had to fall into place,” he said on Friday.>>
Clinton ‘dismayed’ by harassment complaint involving ex-aide
WASHINGTON (AP) - Hillary Clinton says she was “dismayed” by sexual harassment accusations made against a senior adviser to her 2008 presidential campaign. Clinton tweeted that on Friday she called the former campaign worker who reported the harassment to tell her she was proud she came forward.>>
