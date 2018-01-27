California woman sues Walmart of discrimination over locked hair - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

California woman sues Walmart of discrimination over locked hair products

LOS ANGELES -

An African-American woman is suing Walmart for racial discrimination because the store where she shops keeps beauty products designed for black customers locked up, but not products. Cellphone video the woman took shows items under one dollar behind glass.

Famed attorney Gloria Allred filed the lawsuit Friday in California. Allred and her client, Essie Grundy, held a news conference Friday afternoon.

Grundy says she went to a Walmart in Perris, California, on January 12 to buy beauty products and found the items used by African-Americans were locked up behind glass. She says the beauty products for other races were easily available. Grundy says she had to wait to be assisted by a store associate who unlocked the case, removed the product, and relocked the case. Then accompanied her to the cash register. She said she wasn't allowed to touch the product until she purchased it.

"I was angry, sad, frustrated, and humiliated all at the same time. It was so emotional, it's hard to describe. I know there is a lot of racism out there, but I have never been faced with it up close. When I realized that Walmart was segregating all of our products from other products of other races, I felt not wanted, I felt that I belonged in a category, and as an African American I was not welcomed at Walmart," Grundy said Friday.

Grundy said she complained to an employee who allegedly told her the practice was a directive from corporate.

"Previously, Walmart has tried to justify this racial discrimination policy and practice by stating that, quote, 'The protective packaging was part of a normal practice to minimize theft of at-risk items,' end quote. We disagree. We believe that if Walmart is concerned about security it should lock up the shelves of all products. What appears to be racial profiling of African American customers must end. We think that it perpetuates a racial stereotype that African American customers should be suspected of being thieves and criminals," Allred said in the press conference.

Allred said they are seeking an undisclosed amount for damages and an injunction against Walmart.

Walmart responded to the claims, saying it does not tolerate discrimination of any kind.

"We serve more than 140 million customers weekly, crossing all demographics, and are focused on meeting their needs while providing the best shopping experience at each store. We’re sensitive to this situation and also understand, like other retailers, that some products such as electronics, automotive, cosmetics and other personal care products are subject to additional security. Those determinations are made on a store-by-store basis using data supporting the need for the heightened measures. While we’ve yet to review a complaint, we take this situation seriously and look forward to addressing it with the court," a spokesman said.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash at North Division and Cozza Drive. Officials on scene tell KHQ that two people were hit by the car. Police say one person died from their injuries, and the second person is on their way to the hospital with critical injuries. North Division is shut down just south of Costco in both directions. Officials say the roads will be closed for the next four hours. Police are 

    DALLAS (AP) - A woman who wanted to visit her dying mother one last time was removed from a plane and left in tears after an online travel agency canceled her ticket just before the flight. The travel agency blames it on a mix-up that started when the woman changed flights without telling them.

    SARASOTA, Fla. - There's nothing quite like the magic of meeting a real prince or princess at Disney World.  Atlas, a golden retriever and service dog in Florida got to experience the magic of meeting his favorite character, Pluto- all thanks to his owner, Julian Gavino. Gavino says that Atlas works hard, opening doors and drawers, pulling his wheelchair and getting him dressed. In his off hours, Atlas likes to play with his stuffed Pluto doll, giving it 

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korean police say a hospital fire that killed 37 people in the southern city of Miryang was most likely caused by an electrical fault in the first-floor emergency room.    A police official said Saturday that a joint investigation carried out by police, fire services and forensic experts concluded that a fault in the electrical system in the ceiling of the emergency room's pantry most likely sparked Friday's blaze.

    SALISBURY, Md. (AP) - A Maryland seventh-grader has survived after the tip of a 6-inch-long metal screw got lodged in his skull.    The Daily Times of Salisbury reports Darius Foreman was building a treehouse at his aunt's house when he fell from a branch. A wooden plank with a screw sticking out of it slammed onto his head. 

    WASHINGTON (AP) - Casino mogul Steve Wynn has resigned as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee amid allegations of sexual harassment and assault. Wynn has been a prolific Republican donor and led the RNC's fundraising efforts during President Donald Trump's first year. RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement Saturday that she accepted Wynn's resignation.

