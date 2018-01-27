Casino mogul Steve Wynn resigns as top GOP finance chairman - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Casino mogul Steve Wynn resigns as top GOP finance chairman

Posted:
WASHINGTON -

Casino mogul Steve Wynn has resigned as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee amid allegations of sexual harassment and assault.
  
Wynn has been a prolific Republican donor and led the RNC's fundraising efforts during President Donald Trump's first year.
  
RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement Saturday that she accepted Wynn's resignation.
  
The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that a number of women said they were harassed or assaulted by Wynn, the chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts.
  
Wynn has denied the allegations.
  
Wynn's resignation was first reported by Politico.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

