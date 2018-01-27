Police: SKorean fire likely caused by electrical fault - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Police: SKorean fire likely caused by electrical fault


SEOUL, South Korea -

South Korean police say a hospital fire that killed 37 people in the southern city of Miryang was most likely caused by an electrical fault in the first-floor emergency room.
  
A police official said Saturday that a joint investigation carried out by police, fire services and forensic experts concluded that a fault in the electrical system in the ceiling of the emergency room's pantry most likely sparked Friday's blaze.
  
Also Saturday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in visited the site of the country's deadliest blaze in a decade and vowed to raise safety standards for hospitals. He also met with the victims' grieving relatives.
  
Officials say the six-floor facility did not have sprinklers because it wasn't big enough to be required by law to have such systems.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

