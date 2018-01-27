Rain-swollen Seine burst its banks, engulfs quays

Rain-swollen Seine burst its banks, engulfs quaysPosted: Updated:
Ticket mix-up causes woman to miss flight to visit dying mom
DALLAS (AP) - A woman who wanted to visit her dying mother one last time was removed from a plane and left in tears after an online travel agency canceled her ticket just before the flight. The travel agency blames it on a mix-up that started when the woman changed flights without telling them.>>
One person dead, one critically injured in car vs pedestrian crash on North Division
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash at North Division and Cozza Drive. Officials on scene tell KHQ that two people were hit by the car. Police say one person died from their injuries, and the second person is on their way to the hospital with critical injuries. North Division is shut down just south of Costco in both directions. Officials say the roads will be closed for the next four hours. Police are>>
Pet flipping: is my lost dog being sold?
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- Shocked and terrified. That's what one Spokane Valley man is saying after he was told by a stranger that his lost dog was getting 'flipped.' Dog flipping is a criminal act of stealing a pet and then trying to sell the pet for profit. Shiloh has been missing since January 9th. Shiloh is three-years-old and is a playful white and red (orange) Husky. She has one blue and one brown eye.>>
WATCH: Service dog with toy Pluto gets excited meeting 'real Pluto' at Disney World
SARASOTA, Fla. - There's nothing quite like the magic of meeting a real prince or princess at Disney World. Atlas, a golden retriever and service dog in Florida got to experience the magic of meeting his favorite character, Pluto- all thanks to his owner, Julian Gavino. Gavino says that Atlas works hard, opening doors and drawers, pulling his wheelchair and getting him dressed. In his off hours, Atlas likes to play with his stuffed Pluto doll, giving it>>
Deputies investigating fatal crash in West Spokane County
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County sheriff's deputies responded a fatal rollover crash in the 8700 block of S. Craig Road. It happened around 3:15 a.m. Deputies responded to a report of a car that had gone off the road and rolled, coming to rest on its top in a ditch. Firefighters worked to rescue the driver, who was the only person in the car.>>
Spokane vacant house hangout spurs crime
SPOKANE, Wash.- A north Spokane neighborhood near James J. Hill Park in Hillyard is fed up. A Spokane woman says a group of troublemakers are taking over her neighborhood and they are only getting bolder. She says they've moved from hanging out in vacant homes to occupied ones, trying to break into her home while she was inside.>>
