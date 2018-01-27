San Diego investigating man's near-crushing in trash truck - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

San Diego investigating man's near-crushing in trash truck

SAN DIEGO, Calif. -

San Diego officials are investigating after a homeless man was nearly crushed to death in a city garbage truck.
  
The San Diego Union-Tribune says the city was clearing up a sidewalk encampment on Dec. 22 when a crew threw a tent into the truck. The man inside began screaming and waving his arms before they activated the hydraulic compactor.
  
The city's deputy chief operating officer, Paz Gomez, calls it a terrible incident.
  
Police and code-enforcement officers regularly clear out sidewalk camps, especially since homeless people have been linked to a hepatitis outbreak last year that killed 20 people.
  
However, they're required to check tents and shelters first.
  
Gomez says depending on what the investigation finds, the city may change procedures, require additional training or mete out discipline.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

    •   