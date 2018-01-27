Pennsylvania teens charged with exposing allergic classmate to pineapple juice

Three teenage girls at a high school in Pennsylvania are facing criminal charges after exposing a schoolmate to pineapple juice, knowing she was allergic.

Police officials in Butler say two 14-year-old girls and a 13-year-old devised a plan to give their classmate pineapple, knowing that she would go into anaphylactic shock if exposed. Officials say one of the suspects soaked her hand in pineapple juice and made the rounds in the Butler Intermediate High School lunch room, high-diving other children, until she got to the 14-year-old victim.

Police say what made the act even worse, and much more than a case of bullying, was that everybody knew the girl was allergic to pineapple. So much so that pineapple wasn't even allowed on the school menu.

Authorities say the pineapple in question was brought in a bagged lunch. The victim was rushed to the school nurse following the incident, and then taken to the hospital where she recovered.

The teen girl accused of exposing the girl to the pineapple is charged with aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy, simple assault, reckless endangerment, harassment and disorderly conduct.

The other two students were each charged with criminal conspiracy, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.