Hundreds of volunteers build meal kits for Spokane students during Big Build event

Hundreds of volunteers build meal kits for Spokane students during Big Build eventPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Ticket mix-up causes woman to miss flight to visit dying mom
Ticket mix-up causes woman to miss flight to visit dying mom
DALLAS (AP) - A woman who wanted to visit her dying mother one last time was removed from a plane and left in tears after an online travel agency canceled her ticket just before the flight. The travel agency blames it on a mix-up that started when the woman changed flights without telling them.>>
DALLAS (AP) - A woman who wanted to visit her dying mother one last time was removed from a plane and left in tears after an online travel agency canceled her ticket just before the flight. The travel agency blames it on a mix-up that started when the woman changed flights without telling them.>>
California woman sues Walmart of discrimination over locked hair products
California woman sues Walmart of discrimination over locked hair products
LOS ANGELES (AP) - An African-American woman is suing Walmart for racial discrimination because the store where she shops keeps beauty products designed for black customers locked up, but not products. Cellphone video the woman took shows items under one dollar behind glass. Famed attorney Gloria Allred filed the lawsuit Friday in California.>>
LOS ANGELES (AP) - An African-American woman is suing Walmart for racial discrimination because the store where she shops keeps beauty products designed for black customers locked up, but not products. Cellphone video the woman took shows items under one dollar behind glass. Famed attorney Gloria Allred filed the lawsuit Friday in California.>>
One person dead, one critically injured in car vs pedestrian crash on North Division
One person dead, one critically injured in car vs pedestrian crash on North Division
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash at North Division and Cozza Drive. Officials on scene tell KHQ that two people were hit by the car. Police say one person died from their injuries, and the second person is on their way to the hospital with critical injuries. North Division is shut down just south of Costco in both directions. Officials say the roads will be closed for the next four hours. Police are>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash at North Division and Cozza Drive. Officials on scene tell KHQ that two people were hit by the car. Police say one person died from their injuries, and the second person is on their way to the hospital with critical injuries. North Division is shut down just south of Costco in both directions. Officials say the roads will be closed for the next four hours. Police are>>
Pet flipping: is my lost dog being sold?
Pet flipping: is my lost dog being sold?
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- Shocked and terrified. That's what one Spokane Valley man is saying after he was told by a stranger that his lost dog was getting 'flipped.' Dog flipping is a criminal act of stealing a pet and then trying to sell the pet for profit. Shiloh has been missing since January 9th. Shiloh is three-years-old and is a playful white and red (orange) Husky. She has one blue and one brown eye.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- Shocked and terrified. That's what one Spokane Valley man is saying after he was told by a stranger that his lost dog was getting 'flipped.' Dog flipping is a criminal act of stealing a pet and then trying to sell the pet for profit. Shiloh has been missing since January 9th. Shiloh is three-years-old and is a playful white and red (orange) Husky. She has one blue and one brown eye.>>
Deputies investigating fatal crash in West Spokane County
Deputies investigating fatal crash in West Spokane County
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County sheriff's deputies responded a fatal rollover crash in the 8700 block of S. Craig Road. It happened around 3:15 a.m. Deputies responded to a report of a car that had gone off the road and rolled, coming to rest on its top in a ditch. Firefighters worked to rescue the driver, who was the only person in the car.>>
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County sheriff's deputies responded a fatal rollover crash in the 8700 block of S. Craig Road. It happened around 3:15 a.m. Deputies responded to a report of a car that had gone off the road and rolled, coming to rest on its top in a ditch. Firefighters worked to rescue the driver, who was the only person in the car.>>
WATCH: Service dog with toy Pluto gets excited meeting 'real Pluto' at Disney World
WATCH: Service dog with toy Pluto gets excited meeting 'real Pluto' at Disney World
SARASOTA, Fla. - There's nothing quite like the magic of meeting a real prince or princess at Disney World. Atlas, a golden retriever and service dog in Florida got to experience the magic of meeting his favorite character, Pluto- all thanks to his owner, Julian Gavino. Gavino says that Atlas works hard, opening doors and drawers, pulling his wheelchair and getting him dressed. In his off hours, Atlas likes to play with his stuffed Pluto doll, giving it>>
SARASOTA, Fla. - There's nothing quite like the magic of meeting a real prince or princess at Disney World. Atlas, a golden retriever and service dog in Florida got to experience the magic of meeting his favorite character, Pluto- all thanks to his owner, Julian Gavino. Gavino says that Atlas works hard, opening doors and drawers, pulling his wheelchair and getting him dressed. In his off hours, Atlas likes to play with his stuffed Pluto doll, giving it>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Hundreds of volunteers build meal kits for Spokane students during Big Build event
Hundreds of volunteers build meal kits for Spokane students during Big Build event
SPOKANE, Wash. - Saturday hundreds of volunteers, young and old gathered at the Second Harvest warehouse to putting together Bite-2-Go packs for children who don't know where their next meal might come from. Holmes Elementary principal Stephanie Lundberg knows this firsthand.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Saturday hundreds of volunteers, young and old gathered at the Second Harvest warehouse to putting together Bite-2-Go packs for children who don't know where their next meal might come from. Holmes Elementary principal Stephanie Lundberg knows this firsthand.>>
Fatal N. Spokane crash raises some intersection concerns
Fatal N. Spokane crash raises some intersection concerns
SPOKANE, Wash. - Following a crash near Division and Cozza that left one person dead and another in critical condition Friday night, some who live and work in the area are concerned. Say-Yeda Monae works at the corner of Division and Cozza and says that people will cross the street wherever they want.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Following a crash near Division and Cozza that left one person dead and another in critical condition Friday night, some who live and work in the area are concerned. Say-Yeda Monae works at the corner of Division and Cozza and says that people will cross the street wherever they want.>>
Pennsylvania teens charged with exposing allergic classmate to pineapple juice
Pennsylvania teens charged with exposing allergic classmate to pineapple juice
BUTLER, Pa. - Three teenage girls at a high school in Pennsylvania are facing criminal charges after exposing a schoolmate to pineapple juice, knowing she was allergic. Police officials in Butler say two 14-year-old girls and a 13-year-old devised a plan to give their classmate pineapple, knowing that she would go into anaphylactic shock if exposed.>>
BUTLER, Pa. - Three teenage girls at a high school in Pennsylvania are facing criminal charges after exposing a schoolmate to pineapple juice, knowing she was allergic. Police officials in Butler say two 14-year-old girls and a 13-year-old devised a plan to give their classmate pineapple, knowing that she would go into anaphylactic shock if exposed.>>
San Diego investigating man's near-crushing in trash truck
San Diego investigating man's near-crushing in trash truck
SAN DIEGO (AP) - San Diego officials are investigating after a homeless man was nearly crushed to death in a city garbage truck. The San Diego Union-Tribune says the city was clearing up a sidewalk encampment on Dec. 22 when a crew threw a tent into the truck. The man inside began screaming and waving his arms before they activated the hydraulic compactor.>>
SAN DIEGO (AP) - San Diego officials are investigating after a homeless man was nearly crushed to death in a city garbage truck. The San Diego Union-Tribune says the city was clearing up a sidewalk encampment on Dec. 22 when a crew threw a tent into the truck. The man inside began screaming and waving his arms before they activated the hydraulic compactor.>>
Lt. Gov. says MSU should set up fund for victims
Lt. Gov. says MSU should set up fund for victims
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan Lt. Gov. Brian Calley is calling on Michigan State University to establish a fund to compensate victims of Larry Nassar's sexual abuse. Calley tells the Detroit Free Press that the fund "will likely need hundreds of millions of dollars.">>
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan Lt. Gov. Brian Calley is calling on Michigan State University to establish a fund to compensate victims of Larry Nassar's sexual abuse. Calley tells the Detroit Free Press that the fund "will likely need hundreds of millions of dollars.">>
What if Trump did try to fire Mueller? Why does it matter?
What if Trump did try to fire Mueller? Why does it matter?
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump pushed back against reports that he ordered White House lawyer Don McGahn to fire special counsel Robert Mueller last June. “Fake news, folks. Fake news. Typical New York Times fake stories,” Trump retorted dismissively when asked about it by reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump pushed back against reports that he ordered White House lawyer Don McGahn to fire special counsel Robert Mueller last June. “Fake news, folks. Fake news. Typical New York Times fake stories,” Trump retorted dismissively when asked about it by reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.>>
Police: SKorean fire likely caused by electrical fault
Police: SKorean fire likely caused by electrical fault
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korean police say a hospital fire that killed 37 people in the southern city of Miryang was most likely caused by an electrical fault in the first-floor emergency room. A police official said Saturday that a joint investigation carried out by police, fire services and forensic experts concluded that a fault in the electrical system in the ceiling of the emergency room's pantry most likely sparked Friday's blaze.>>
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korean police say a hospital fire that killed 37 people in the southern city of Miryang was most likely caused by an electrical fault in the first-floor emergency room. A police official said Saturday that a joint investigation carried out by police, fire services and forensic experts concluded that a fault in the electrical system in the ceiling of the emergency room's pantry most likely sparked Friday's blaze.>>
Maryland boy survives after tip of screw lodged in his skull
Maryland boy survives after tip of screw lodged in his skull
SALISBURY, Md. (AP) - A Maryland seventh-grader has survived after the tip of a 6-inch-long metal screw got lodged in his skull. The Daily Times of Salisbury reports Darius Foreman was building a treehouse at his aunt's house when he fell from a branch. A wooden plank with a screw sticking out of it slammed onto his head.>>
SALISBURY, Md. (AP) - A Maryland seventh-grader has survived after the tip of a 6-inch-long metal screw got lodged in his skull. The Daily Times of Salisbury reports Darius Foreman was building a treehouse at his aunt's house when he fell from a branch. A wooden plank with a screw sticking out of it slammed onto his head.>>
Casino mogul Steve Wynn resigns as top GOP finance chairman
Casino mogul Steve Wynn resigns as top GOP finance chairman
WASHINGTON (AP) - Casino mogul Steve Wynn has resigned as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee amid allegations of sexual harassment and assault. Wynn has been a prolific Republican donor and led the RNC's fundraising efforts during President Donald Trump's first year. RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement Saturday that she accepted Wynn's resignation.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - Casino mogul Steve Wynn has resigned as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee amid allegations of sexual harassment and assault. Wynn has been a prolific Republican donor and led the RNC's fundraising efforts during President Donald Trump's first year. RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement Saturday that she accepted Wynn's resignation.>>
California woman sues Walmart of discrimination over locked hair products
California woman sues Walmart of discrimination over locked hair products
LOS ANGELES (AP) - An African-American woman is suing Walmart for racial discrimination because the store where she shops keeps beauty products designed for black customers locked up, but not products. Cellphone video the woman took shows items under one dollar behind glass. Famed attorney Gloria Allred filed the lawsuit Friday in California.>>
LOS ANGELES (AP) - An African-American woman is suing Walmart for racial discrimination because the store where she shops keeps beauty products designed for black customers locked up, but not products. Cellphone video the woman took shows items under one dollar behind glass. Famed attorney Gloria Allred filed the lawsuit Friday in California.>>