Hundreds of volunteers turn out for the Big Build

by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Today hundreds of volunteers, young and old gathered here at the second harvest warehouse to putting together bite-2-go packs for children who don't know where their next meal might come from. Holmes elementary principle  Stephanie Lundberg knows this first hand. “We have over 100 students every week that receive these bite to go meals, and it's such a great opportunity who might not get food to have food over the weekend.”

Lundberg took time out of her weekend to give back in a big way. Helping put together hundreds of these packs,  “This is such a great event I am so grateful for the second harvest for putting this on. It's fun; it's great to give back and see where the meals actually come from and how we can you know give back to the community.

Lundberg and other volunteers were packing up to 16,000-weekend meal kits for students in Spokane and Stevens county for roughly 70 elementary schools and 13 secondary schools. Director of Bite-2-Go Chris Sloan says that the demand has increased since the fall, "Since September the numbers of kids that we are serving has grown probably by 400 kids," said Sloan/

But for Lundberg being able to see her students happy and fed makes her time volunteering well worth it “They're so grateful. They are so grateful. They actually I had a kid the other day who was my counselor school, the school counselor was passing out food, and she was dancing around singing thank you for this food thank you. They're so grateful.”

    DALLAS (AP) - A woman who wanted to visit her dying mother one last time was removed from a plane and left in tears after an online travel agency canceled her ticket just before the flight. The travel agency blames it on a mix-up that started when the woman changed flights without telling them.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash at North Division and Cozza Drive. Officials on scene tell KHQ that two people were hit by the car. Police say one person died from their injuries, and the second person is on their way to the hospital with critical injuries. North Division is shut down just south of Costco in both directions. Officials say the roads will be closed for the next four hours. 

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - An African-American woman is suing Walmart for racial discrimination because the store where she shops keeps beauty products designed for black customers locked up, but not products. Cellphone video the woman took shows items under one dollar behind glass. Famed attorney Gloria Allred filed the lawsuit Friday in California.

