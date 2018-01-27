Deadly Division Crash - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Deadly Division Crash

Posted: Updated:
by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Say-Yeda Monae works at the corner of Division and Cozza and says that people will cross the street wherever they want sometimes doing it the most dangerous way possible. "Some people jaywalk, and they will like to hop across and get to the little island and then try to go across I mean that's probably not the smartest idea when the roads look like," Monae added.

Last night two people were crossing division, not at a crosswalk that's when one person was hit by a car. Another person then ran out into the street to help but was also hit and passed away at the scene because of their injuries.

 In 2017 WSDOT reports that there were eight fatal accidents involving pedestrians and bicyclists in Spokane. And Division was one of the hot spots where these accidents occurred. Say-Yeda isn't a stranger when it comes to seeing accidents on Division "Yeah division is pretty dangerous. I'll never walk alone during the night."

Spokane Police are continuing to investigate this accident, and both drivers are cooperating with police.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Ticket mix-up causes woman to miss flight to visit dying mom

    Ticket mix-up causes woman to miss flight to visit dying mom

    Saturday, January 27 2018 2:16 PM EST2018-01-27 19:16:18 GMT

    DALLAS (AP) - A woman who wanted to visit her dying mother one last time was removed from a plane and left in tears after an online travel agency canceled her ticket just before the flight. The travel agency blames it on a mix-up that started when the woman changed flights without telling them.

    >>

    DALLAS (AP) - A woman who wanted to visit her dying mother one last time was removed from a plane and left in tears after an online travel agency canceled her ticket just before the flight. The travel agency blames it on a mix-up that started when the woman changed flights without telling them.

    >>

  • One person dead, one critically injured in car vs pedestrian crash on North Division

    One person dead, one critically injured in car vs pedestrian crash on North Division

    Saturday, January 27 2018 2:12 AM EST2018-01-27 07:12:28 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash at North Division and Cozza Drive. Officials on scene tell KHQ that two people were hit by the car. Police say one person died from their injuries, and the second person is on their way to the hospital with critical injuries. North Division is shut down just south of Costco in both directions. Officials say the roads will be closed for the next four hours. Police are 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash at North Division and Cozza Drive. Officials on scene tell KHQ that two people were hit by the car. Police say one person died from their injuries, and the second person is on their way to the hospital with critical injuries. North Division is shut down just south of Costco in both directions. Officials say the roads will be closed for the next four hours. Police are 

    >>

  • California woman sues Walmart of discrimination over locked hair products

    California woman sues Walmart of discrimination over locked hair products

    Saturday, January 27 2018 2:57 PM EST2018-01-27 19:57:39 GMT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - An African-American woman is suing Walmart for racial discrimination because the store where she shops keeps beauty products designed for black customers locked up, but not products. Cellphone video the woman took shows items under one dollar behind glass. Famed attorney Gloria Allred filed the lawsuit Friday in California.

    >>

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - An African-American woman is suing Walmart for racial discrimination because the store where she shops keeps beauty products designed for black customers locked up, but not products. Cellphone video the woman took shows items under one dollar behind glass. Famed attorney Gloria Allred filed the lawsuit Friday in California.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Deadly Division Crash

    Deadly Division Crash

    Saturday, January 27 2018 10:18 PM EST2018-01-28 03:18:18 GMT

    Spokane, Wash. Say-Yeda Monae works at the corner of Division and Cozza and says that people will cross the street wherever they want sometimes doing it the most dangerous way possible. "Some people jaywalk, and they will like to hop across and get to the little island and then try to go across I mean that's probably not the smartest idea when the roads look like," Monae added. Last night two people were crossing division, not at a crosswalk that's when one 

    >>

    Spokane, Wash. Say-Yeda Monae works at the corner of Division and Cozza and says that people will cross the street wherever they want sometimes doing it the most dangerous way possible. "Some people jaywalk, and they will like to hop across and get to the little island and then try to go across I mean that's probably not the smartest idea when the roads look like," Monae added. Last night two people were crossing division, not at a crosswalk that's when one 

    >>

  • Pennsylvania teens charged with exposing allergic classmate to pineapple juice

    Pennsylvania teens charged with exposing allergic classmate to pineapple juice

    Saturday, January 27 2018 8:34 PM EST2018-01-28 01:34:10 GMT

    BUTLER, Pa. - Three teenage girls at a high school in Pennsylvania are facing criminal charges after exposing a schoolmate to pineapple juice, knowing she was allergic. Police officials in Butler say two 14-year-old girls and a 13-year-old devised a plan to give their classmate pineapple, knowing that she would go into anaphylactic shock if exposed.

    >>

    BUTLER, Pa. - Three teenage girls at a high school in Pennsylvania are facing criminal charges after exposing a schoolmate to pineapple juice, knowing she was allergic. Police officials in Butler say two 14-year-old girls and a 13-year-old devised a plan to give their classmate pineapple, knowing that she would go into anaphylactic shock if exposed.

    >>

  • San Diego investigating man's near-crushing in trash truck

    San Diego investigating man's near-crushing in trash truck

    Saturday, January 27 2018 6:43 PM EST2018-01-27 23:43:06 GMT

    SAN DIEGO (AP) - San Diego officials are investigating after a homeless man was nearly crushed to death in a city garbage truck.    The San Diego Union-Tribune says the city was clearing up a sidewalk encampment on Dec. 22 when a crew threw a tent into the truck. The man inside began screaming and waving his arms before they activated the hydraulic compactor.

    >>

    SAN DIEGO (AP) - San Diego officials are investigating after a homeless man was nearly crushed to death in a city garbage truck.    The San Diego Union-Tribune says the city was clearing up a sidewalk encampment on Dec. 22 when a crew threw a tent into the truck. The man inside began screaming and waving his arms before they activated the hydraulic compactor.

    >>
    •   