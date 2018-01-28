One dead in Garfield County helicopter crash - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

One dead in Garfield County helicopter crash

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
POMEROY, Wash. -

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office confirmed early Sunday that a person was dead following a helicopter crash Saturday afternoon.

The sheriff's office reports the Kiwi Air of Clarkston helicopter went down around 2 p.m. north of Garfield County, between Meadow Creek Road and Lower Deadman Road.

Fish and Wildlife officials, firefighters, Washington State Patrol and Lifeflight responded to the scene to assist with the crash. One person was dead at the scene, and two others taken by Lifeflight helicopter to St. Joe's Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Their conditions are not known as of Sunday morning.

Washington State Patrol, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board took over the investigation of the crash Saturday night. Names of the people involved have not been released.

The investigation continues.

