One dead in Garfield County helicopter crash

One dead in Garfield County helicopter crashPosted: Updated:
California woman sues Walmart of discrimination over locked hair products
LOS ANGELES (AP) - An African-American woman is suing Walmart for racial discrimination because the store where she shops keeps beauty products designed for black customers locked up, but not products. Cellphone video the woman took shows items under one dollar behind glass. Famed attorney Gloria Allred filed the lawsuit Friday in California.>>
Fatal N. Spokane crash raises some intersection concerns
SPOKANE, Wash. - Following a crash near Division and Cozza that left one person dead and another in critical condition Friday night, some who live and work in the area are concerned. Say-Yeda Monae works at the corner of Division and Cozza and says that people will cross the street wherever they want.>>
Ticket mix-up causes woman to miss flight to visit dying mom
DALLAS (AP) - A woman who wanted to visit her dying mother one last time was removed from a plane and left in tears after an online travel agency canceled her ticket just before the flight. The travel agency blames it on a mix-up that started when the woman changed flights without telling them.>>
Hundreds of volunteers build meal kits for Spokane students during Big Build event
SPOKANE, Wash. - Saturday hundreds of volunteers, young and old gathered at the Second Harvest warehouse to putting together Bite-2-Go packs for children who don't know where their next meal might come from. Holmes Elementary principal Stephanie Lundberg knows this firsthand.>>
Deputies investigating fatal crash in West Spokane County
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County sheriff's deputies responded a fatal rollover crash in the 8700 block of S. Craig Road. It happened around 3:15 a.m. Deputies responded to a report of a car that had gone off the road and rolled, coming to rest on its top in a ditch. Firefighters worked to rescue the driver, who was the only person in the car.>>
Pennsylvania teens charged with exposing allergic classmate to pineapple juice
BUTLER, Pa. - Three teenage girls at a high school in Pennsylvania are facing criminal charges after exposing a schoolmate to pineapple juice, knowing she was allergic. Police officials in Butler say two 14-year-old girls and a 13-year-old devised a plan to give their classmate pineapple, knowing that she would go into anaphylactic shock if exposed.>>
Furniture for all: IKEA founder Ingvar Kamprad dies at 91
STOCKHOLM (AP) - Ingvar Kamprad, the IKEA founder who turned a small-scale mail order business into a global furniture empire, has died at 91, the company said Sunday. IKEA Sverige, the chain’s Swedish unit, said on Twitter that Kamprad died Saturday at his home in Smaland, southern Sweden.>>
One dead in Garfield County helicopter crash
POMEROY, Wash. - The Garfield County Sheriff's Office confirmed early Sunday that a person was dead following a helicopter crash Saturday afternoon. The sheriff's office reports the Kiwi Air of Clarkston helicopter went down around 2 p.m. Fish and Wildlife officials, firefighters, Washington State Patrol and Lifeflight responded to the scene to assist with the crash.>>
Hundreds of volunteers build meal kits for Spokane students during Big Build event
SPOKANE, Wash. - Saturday hundreds of volunteers, young and old gathered at the Second Harvest warehouse to putting together Bite-2-Go packs for children who don't know where their next meal might come from. Holmes Elementary principal Stephanie Lundberg knows this firsthand.>>
Fatal N. Spokane crash raises some intersection concerns
SPOKANE, Wash. - Following a crash near Division and Cozza that left one person dead and another in critical condition Friday night, some who live and work in the area are concerned. Say-Yeda Monae works at the corner of Division and Cozza and says that people will cross the street wherever they want.>>
Pennsylvania teens charged with exposing allergic classmate to pineapple juice
BUTLER, Pa. - Three teenage girls at a high school in Pennsylvania are facing criminal charges after exposing a schoolmate to pineapple juice, knowing she was allergic. Police officials in Butler say two 14-year-old girls and a 13-year-old devised a plan to give their classmate pineapple, knowing that she would go into anaphylactic shock if exposed.>>
San Diego investigating man's near-crushing in trash truck
SAN DIEGO (AP) - San Diego officials are investigating after a homeless man was nearly crushed to death in a city garbage truck. The San Diego Union-Tribune says the city was clearing up a sidewalk encampment on Dec. 22 when a crew threw a tent into the truck. The man inside began screaming and waving his arms before they activated the hydraulic compactor.>>
Lt. Gov. says MSU should set up fund for victims
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan Lt. Gov. Brian Calley is calling on Michigan State University to establish a fund to compensate victims of Larry Nassar's sexual abuse. Calley tells the Detroit Free Press that the fund "will likely need hundreds of millions of dollars.">>
What if Trump did try to fire Mueller? Why does it matter?
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump pushed back against reports that he ordered White House lawyer Don McGahn to fire special counsel Robert Mueller last June. “Fake news, folks. Fake news. Typical New York Times fake stories,” Trump retorted dismissively when asked about it by reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.>>
Police: SKorean fire likely caused by electrical fault
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korean police say a hospital fire that killed 37 people in the southern city of Miryang was most likely caused by an electrical fault in the first-floor emergency room. A police official said Saturday that a joint investigation carried out by police, fire services and forensic experts concluded that a fault in the electrical system in the ceiling of the emergency room's pantry most likely sparked Friday's blaze.>>
Maryland boy survives after tip of screw lodged in his skull
SALISBURY, Md. (AP) - A Maryland seventh-grader has survived after the tip of a 6-inch-long metal screw got lodged in his skull. The Daily Times of Salisbury reports Darius Foreman was building a treehouse at his aunt's house when he fell from a branch. A wooden plank with a screw sticking out of it slammed onto his head.>>
