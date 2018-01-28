Florida Sen. Marco Rubio fires chief of staff

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio fires chief of staffPosted: Updated:
California woman sues Walmart of discrimination over locked hair products
LOS ANGELES (AP) - An African-American woman is suing Walmart for racial discrimination because the store where she shops keeps beauty products designed for black customers locked up, but not products. Cellphone video the woman took shows items under one dollar behind glass. Famed attorney Gloria Allred filed the lawsuit Friday in California.>>
Fatal N. Spokane crash raises some intersection concerns
SPOKANE, Wash. - Following a crash near Division and Cozza that left one person dead and another in critical condition Friday night, some who live and work in the area are concerned. Say-Yeda Monae works at the corner of Division and Cozza and says that people will cross the street wherever they want.>>
One dead in Garfield County helicopter crash
POMEROY, Wash. - The Garfield County Sheriff's Office confirmed early Sunday that a person was dead following a helicopter crash Saturday afternoon. The sheriff's office reports the Kiwi Air of Clarkston helicopter went down around 2 p.m. Fish and Wildlife officials, firefighters, Washington State Patrol and Lifeflight responded to the scene to assist with the crash.>>
Ticket mix-up causes woman to miss flight to visit dying mom
DALLAS (AP) - A woman who wanted to visit her dying mother one last time was removed from a plane and left in tears after an online travel agency canceled her ticket just before the flight. The travel agency blames it on a mix-up that started when the woman changed flights without telling them.>>
Pennsylvania teens charged with exposing allergic classmate to pineapple juice
BUTLER, Pa. - Three teenage girls at a high school in Pennsylvania are facing criminal charges after exposing a schoolmate to pineapple juice, knowing she was allergic. Police officials in Butler say two 14-year-old girls and a 13-year-old devised a plan to give their classmate pineapple, knowing that she would go into anaphylactic shock if exposed.>>
Deputies investigating fatal crash in West Spokane County
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County sheriff's deputies responded a fatal rollover crash in the 8700 block of S. Craig Road. It happened around 3:15 a.m. Deputies responded to a report of a car that had gone off the road and rolled, coming to rest on its top in a ditch. Firefighters worked to rescue the driver, who was the only person in the car.>>
Serial stowaway nabbed at Chicago airport days after release
CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say a serial stowaway who sneaked onto plane in Chicago earlier this month and made it to London has been arrested again being spotted at O'Hare International Airport. Marilyn Hartman, of Grayslake, was taken into custody early Sunday and charged with misdemeanor trespassing on state land and violating the conditions of her bail bond that were set last week by the judge who warned her to stay away from airports.>>
2 GOP senators: Party should consider returning Wynn money
WASHINGTON (AP) - Two Republican senators say their party should immediately consider returning contributions from casino mogul Steve Wynn in light of sexual harassment allegations against him. Wynn has been a prolific Republican donor. He led the Republican National Committee's fundraising efforts during President Donald Trump's first year, helping the committee rake in more than $130 million.>>
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio fires chief of staff
WASHINGTON (AP) - Florida Sen. Marco Rubio said Saturday that he has fired his chief of staff after getting reports of "improper conduct" with subordinate staffers.>>
State police: 5 killed in shooting at Pennsylvania car wash
MELCROFT, Pa. (AP) - State police say at least five people were killed in a shooting at a Pennsylvania car wash. WPXI-TV reports the shooting occurred around 2:45 a.m. Sunday in Melcroft. Melcroft is about 55 miles (89 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh.>>
Afghanistan says death toll from Kabul bombing rises to 103
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) - Afghan authorities have raised the death toll from Saturday’s suicide bombing in Kabul to 103, as hundreds of people gathered for funerals or awaited word of loved ones outside hospitals and morgues. The attacker, driving an ambulance filled with explosives, was able to race through a security checkpoint by saying he was transferring a patient to a hospital.>>
After Adele’s album of the year win, Grammys change its tune
NEW YORK (AP) - Though Adele’s win for album of the year at last year’s Grammys was not a complete surprise, it marked another loss for Beyonce in the show’s major category. The Recording Academy was heavily criticized for not rewarding “Lemonade,” an album that moved the needle and dominated pop culture in different ways than Adele’s colossal sales.>>
Amid turmoil, Trump seeking a reset with State of the Union
WASHINGTON (AP) - Beset by poor poll numbers and the grind of the Russia investigation, President Donald Trump will look to reset his term with his first State of the Union address, arguing that his tax cut and economic policies will benefit all Americans.>>
Furniture for all: IKEA founder Ingvar Kamprad dies at 91
STOCKHOLM (AP) - Ingvar Kamprad, the IKEA founder who turned a small-scale mail order business into a global furniture empire, has died at 91, the company said Sunday. IKEA Sverige, the chain’s Swedish unit, said on Twitter that Kamprad died Saturday at his home in Smaland, southern Sweden.>>
Hundreds of volunteers build meal kits for Spokane students during Big Build event
SPOKANE, Wash. - Saturday hundreds of volunteers, young and old gathered at the Second Harvest warehouse to putting together Bite-2-Go packs for children who don't know where their next meal might come from. Holmes Elementary principal Stephanie Lundberg knows this firsthand.>>
