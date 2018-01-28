2 GOP senators: Party should consider returning Wynn money - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

2 GOP senators: Party should consider returning Wynn money

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

Two Republican senators say their party should immediately consider returning contributions from casino mogul Steve Wynn in light of sexual harassment allegations against him.
  
Wynn has been a prolific Republican donor. He led the Republican National Committee's fundraising efforts during President Donald Trump's first year, helping the committee rake in more than $130 million.
  
Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina tells ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that the money should be returned if the allegations "have merit." Republicans previously called on Democrats to return contributions from disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.
  
Sen. Susan Collins of Maine tells CNN's "State of the Union" that Republicans should return the money if they've accepted contributions recently that haven't been spent.
  
Wynn resigned Saturday as RNC finance chairman after a Wall Street Journal report on allegations made by several women.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  California woman sues Walmart of discrimination over locked hair products

    Saturday, January 27 2018

    >>

    >>

  Fatal N. Spokane crash raises some intersection concerns

    Saturday, January 27 2018

    >>

    >>

  One dead in Garfield County helicopter crash

    Sunday, January 28 2018

    >>

    >>
  Serial stowaway nabbed at Chicago airport days after release

    Sunday, January 28 2018

    >>

    >>

  Florida Sen. Marco Rubio fires chief of staff

    Sunday, January 28 2018

    >>

    >>
