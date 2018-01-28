Mudslide dumps truckloads of debris onto highway

No one was hurt when a mudslide dumped truckloads of debris onto a Washington state highway.



KOMO-TV reports that Highway 101 north of Hoodsport near Olympic National Park was closed for about six hours Saturday morning into the afternoon



Washington state transportation officials said they hauled away six truckloads of dirt and tress that had slid off the hillside.



Semi-truck driver Stephen Mayes was struck by the debris, which took out the front of his truck.



Officials said mudslides aren't uncommon this time of year on that stretch of highway.



Further down the highway near the town of Garibaldi along the Oregon coast, a landslide also shut down the road for hours.



