Caught on camera: Bothell package thief injures ankle during getaway

A Bothell homeowner is trying to identify two accused package thieves caught on camera making off with boxes left on a porch. I

n the video posted on Facebook Friday, you can see a woman run up to the home, grab the packages and head back to the car waiting on the street with the door open. She's seen taking a spill after slipping on the grass and looks to seriously injure her ankle.

She's seen trying to get up, but can't do it. It appears she calls for help, and the driver of the car, gets out and carries her back to the car. The man, dressed in a Seahawks jersey, then goes back to pick up the packages the woman dropped when she fell.

David Ababneh, who posted the video, said three packages were stolen in total, on Filbert Rd. in Bothell. He says one of the boxes contained costly medication. He says the medicine costs about $5,000, and insurance covers some of the cost, but not replacements.

Ababneh has filed a police report with the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office and hopes the thieves get caught before they can do it again.