Suspect in car wash shootings on life support - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Suspect in car wash shootings on life support

Posted: Updated:
MELCROFT, Pa. -

The Latest on a fatal shooting outside a Pennsylvania car wash (all times local):
  
4:45 p.m.
  
State police say a man suspected of fatally shooting four people at a car wash in Pennsylvania is on life support.
  
Authorities initially had said that five people had died in the shootings early Sunday in the Melcroft community of Saltlick Township, about 55 miles (89 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh. Another person was injured.
  
But state police now say the suspect, Tim Smith, is on life support.
  
Authorities have identified the four people killed as 27-year-old William Porterfield, 25-year-old Chelsie Cline, 23-year-old Courtney Snyder and 21-year-old Seth Cline.
  
Authorities say a woman who was injured survived by hiding in the back seat of a truck.
  
A motive remains under investigation.
  
____
  
2:15 p.m.
  
Family members say a domestic dispute spurred the shooting deaths of five people at a Pennsylvania car wash.
  
But state police say they haven't yet confirmed that or a motive for the shootings that occurred early Sunday in the Melcroft community of Saltlick Township, about 55 miles (89 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh. WPXI-TV reports they spoke with family members.
  
The victims were identified only as three men and two women in their 20s and 30s. Four of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Another died at a hospital.
  
An injured person was hospitalized. His or her condition and identity is not yet known.
  
The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports a man who lives near the scene said he heard about 30 gunshots over a span of several minutes.
  
___
  
This story has been corrected to show that the TV station is WPXI-TV, not WXPI-TV.
  
___
  
12:20 p.m.
  
State police say three men and two women have been found dead in a shooting at a Pennsylvania car wash.
  
The shooting occurred shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday in the Melcroft community of Saltlick Township, about 55 miles (89 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh.
  
Police said Sunday they have no motive yet for the deadly shooting. Four of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while another died at a hospital.
  
Two victims died inside a vehicle and two were found outside in the car wash's parking lot.
  
An injured person was taken to a hospital. Authorities say it's not clear if that person was shot. Details on that person's condition were not immediately released.
  
Authorities were trying to determine if the shooter was among those found at the scene.
  
___
  
10:20 a.m.
  
State police say at least five people were killed in a shooting at a Pennsylvania car wash.
  
WPXI-TV reports the shooting occurred around 2:45 a.m. Sunday in Melcroft.
  
Melcroft is about 55 miles (89 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh
  
The victims were identified only as three men and two women. At least one other person was wounded and was taken to a hospital, but further details on that person's condition were not immediately released.
  
Authorities were trying to determine if the shooter was among those found at the scene.
  
A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • California woman sues Walmart of discrimination over locked hair products

    California woman sues Walmart of discrimination over locked hair products

    Saturday, January 27 2018 2:57 PM EST2018-01-27 19:57:39 GMT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - An African-American woman is suing Walmart for racial discrimination because the store where she shops keeps beauty products designed for black customers locked up, but not products. Cellphone video the woman took shows items under one dollar behind glass. Famed attorney Gloria Allred filed the lawsuit Friday in California.

    >>

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - An African-American woman is suing Walmart for racial discrimination because the store where she shops keeps beauty products designed for black customers locked up, but not products. Cellphone video the woman took shows items under one dollar behind glass. Famed attorney Gloria Allred filed the lawsuit Friday in California.

    >>

  • One dead in Garfield County helicopter crash

    One dead in Garfield County helicopter crash

    Sunday, January 28 2018 10:35 AM EST2018-01-28 15:35:45 GMT

    POMEROY, Wash. - The Garfield County Sheriff's Office confirmed early Sunday that a person was dead following a helicopter crash Saturday afternoon. The sheriff's office reports the Kiwi Air of Clarkston helicopter went down around 2 p.m. Fish and Wildlife officials, firefighters, Washington State Patrol and Lifeflight responded to the scene to assist with the crash.

    >>

    POMEROY, Wash. - The Garfield County Sheriff's Office confirmed early Sunday that a person was dead following a helicopter crash Saturday afternoon. The sheriff's office reports the Kiwi Air of Clarkston helicopter went down around 2 p.m. Fish and Wildlife officials, firefighters, Washington State Patrol and Lifeflight responded to the scene to assist with the crash.

    >>

  • Fatal N. Spokane crash raises some intersection concerns

    Fatal N. Spokane crash raises some intersection concerns

    Saturday, January 27 2018 11:24 PM EST2018-01-28 04:24:04 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Following a crash near Division and Cozza that left one person dead and another in critical condition Friday night, some who live and work in the area are concerned. Say-Yeda Monae works at the corner of Division and Cozza and says that people will cross the street wherever they want.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Following a crash near Division and Cozza that left one person dead and another in critical condition Friday night, some who live and work in the area are concerned. Say-Yeda Monae works at the corner of Division and Cozza and says that people will cross the street wherever they want.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Police capture accused child abuser hiding in rural Idaho

    Police capture accused child abuser hiding in rural Idaho

    Sunday, January 28 2018 5:46 PM EST2018-01-28 22:46:59 GMT

    WEISER, Idaho (AP) - Authorities arrested a fugitive in Idaho after a two-week hunt on charges of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl.    The Idaho Statesman reports Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe says Douglas Villines was arrested at a home in the rural area of Mann Creek, about 10 miles north of Weiser.    Wolfe says law enforcement tracked Villines to the house, ordered him out late Tuesday afternoon, and he refused.

    >>

    WEISER, Idaho (AP) - Authorities arrested a fugitive in Idaho after a two-week hunt on charges of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl.    The Idaho Statesman reports Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe says Douglas Villines was arrested at a home in the rural area of Mann Creek, about 10 miles north of Weiser.    Wolfe says law enforcement tracked Villines to the house, ordered him out late Tuesday afternoon, and he refused.

    >>

  • WATCH: Port Orchard man uses RC car to herd ducks

    WATCH: Port Orchard man uses RC car to herd ducks

    Sunday, January 28 2018 5:39 PM EST2018-01-28 22:39:42 GMT

    PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - A Port Orchard man is going viral for his ingenious way of herding his family's ducks. A video posted by Jordan Brookbank Barrera last week, captioned, "When you ask your husband to put away the ducks," shows the small remote control car driving through the yard and getting the ducks in the pen.

    >>

    PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - A Port Orchard man is going viral for his ingenious way of herding his family's ducks. A video posted by Jordan Brookbank Barrera last week, captioned, "When you ask your husband to put away the ducks," shows the small remote control car driving through the yard and getting the ducks in the pen.

    >>

  • Suspect in car wash shootings on life support

    Suspect in car wash shootings on life support

    Sunday, January 28 2018 5:27 PM EST2018-01-28 22:27:54 GMT

    MELCROFT, Pa. (AP) - State police say a man suspected of fatally shooting four people at a car wash in Pennsylvania is on life support.    Authorities initially had said that five people had died in the shootings early Sunday in the Melcroft community of Saltlick Township, about 55 miles (89 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh. Another person was injured.

    >>

    MELCROFT, Pa. (AP) - State police say a man suspected of fatally shooting four people at a car wash in Pennsylvania is on life support.    Authorities initially had said that five people had died in the shootings early Sunday in the Melcroft community of Saltlick Township, about 55 miles (89 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh. Another person was injured.

    >>
    •   