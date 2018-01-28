WATCH: Port Orchard man uses RC car to herd ducks - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

WATCH: Port Orchard man uses RC car to herd ducks

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. -

A Port Orchard man is going viral for his ingenious way of herding his family's ducks.

A video posted by Jordan Brookbank Barrera last week, captioned, "When you ask your husband to put away the ducks," shows the small remote control car driving through the yard and getting the ducks in the pen. Then using the car to close the door. 

Barrera says her husband just recently got the car, and wanted to see if he could get the ducks herded using it. She grabbed her phone to record the effort.

Since it was posted Wednesday, the short video has been viewed 34,000 times.

