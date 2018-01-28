WATCH: Port Orchard man uses RC car to herd ducks

WATCH: Port Orchard man uses RC car to herd ducksPosted: Updated:
California woman sues Walmart of discrimination over locked hair products
LOS ANGELES (AP) - An African-American woman is suing Walmart for racial discrimination because the store where she shops keeps beauty products designed for black customers locked up, but not products. Cellphone video the woman took shows items under one dollar behind glass. Famed attorney Gloria Allred filed the lawsuit Friday in California.>>
One dead in Garfield County helicopter crash
POMEROY, Wash. - The Garfield County Sheriff's Office confirmed early Sunday that a person was dead following a helicopter crash Saturday afternoon. The sheriff's office reports the Kiwi Air of Clarkston helicopter went down around 2 p.m. Fish and Wildlife officials, firefighters, Washington State Patrol and Lifeflight responded to the scene to assist with the crash.>>
Fatal N. Spokane crash raises some intersection concerns
SPOKANE, Wash. - Following a crash near Division and Cozza that left one person dead and another in critical condition Friday night, some who live and work in the area are concerned. Say-Yeda Monae works at the corner of Division and Cozza and says that people will cross the street wherever they want.>>
FIRST ON KHQ: Clay Starbuck's Children Respond To Guilty Verdict
FIRST ON KHQ: Clay Starbuck's Children Respond To Guilty VerdictSPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ has obtained a letter, sent to us by Clay Starbuck's sister, in which Clay and Channin Starbuck's children defend their father.
>>SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ has obtained a letter, sent to us by Clay Starbuck's sister, in which Clay and Channin Starbuck's children defend their father.On Tuesday afternoon Clay Starbuck was found guilty of First-Degree Murder in the 2011 death of his ex-wife Channin Starbuck. the 42 year-old woman was found dead in her Deer Park home. >>
Photos of raw pork carted into San Jose store lead to probe
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a delivery of raw, unwrapped pork that was hauled into a Northern California grocery store in shopping carts. The Santa Clara County Department of Environmental Health says it received complaints Friday about an "unauthorized delivery of pork" to the 99 Ranch Market in San Jose.>>
Ticket mix-up causes woman to miss flight to visit dying mom
DALLAS (AP) - A woman who wanted to visit her dying mother one last time was removed from a plane and left in tears after an online travel agency canceled her ticket just before the flight. The travel agency blames it on a mix-up that started when the woman changed flights without telling them.>>
Police capture accused child abuser hiding in rural Idaho
WEISER, Idaho (AP) - Authorities arrested a fugitive in Idaho after a two-week hunt on charges of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl. The Idaho Statesman reports Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe says Douglas Villines was arrested at a home in the rural area of Mann Creek, about 10 miles north of Weiser. Wolfe says law enforcement tracked Villines to the house, ordered him out late Tuesday afternoon, and he refused.>>
WATCH: Port Orchard man uses RC car to herd ducks
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - A Port Orchard man is going viral for his ingenious way of herding his family's ducks. A video posted by Jordan Brookbank Barrera last week, captioned, "When you ask your husband to put away the ducks," shows the small remote control car driving through the yard and getting the ducks in the pen.>>
Suspect in car wash shootings on life support
MELCROFT, Pa. (AP) - State police say a man suspected of fatally shooting four people at a car wash in Pennsylvania is on life support. Authorities initially had said that five people had died in the shootings early Sunday in the Melcroft community of Saltlick Township, about 55 miles (89 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh. Another person was injured.>>
Caught on camera: Bothell package thief injures ankle during getaway
A Bothell homeowner is trying to identify two accused package thieves caught on camera making off with boxes left on a porch. I n the video posted on Facebook Friday, you can see a woman run up to the home, grab the packages and head back to the car waiting on the street with the door open. She's seen taking a spill after slipping on the grass and looks to seriously injure her ankle. She's seen trying to get up, but can't do it. It appears she calls for help, and the driver of ...>>
Trump wants Jay-Z to know black jobless rate at record low
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is urging his followers to inform rapper Jay-Z that "because of my policies," unemployment among black Americans is at the "LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED!" The president's tweet Sunday appears to be in response to a CNN interview in which the rapper said the president's vulgar comments about African countries and Haiti were "disappointing" and "hurtful.">>
Indiana teaching assistant accused of molesting 17 kids
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) - An 18-year-old southern Indiana man has been arrested on charges alleging he molested 17 children ages 3 to 7 while he worked at a YMCA and as an elementary school teaching assistant. Michael Begin Jr., of Jeffersonville, was charged with two counts of child molestation in October. Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said Friday that he was filing another 20 counts against him.>>
Photos of raw pork carted into San Jose store lead to probe
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a delivery of raw, unwrapped pork that was hauled into a Northern California grocery store in shopping carts. The Santa Clara County Department of Environmental Health says it received complaints Friday about an "unauthorized delivery of pork" to the 99 Ranch Market in San Jose.>>
Mudslide dumps truckloads of debris onto highway
HOODSPORT, Wash. (AP) - No one was hurt when a mudslide dumped truckloads of debris onto a Washington state highway. KOMO-TV reports that Highway 101 north of Hoodsport near Olympic National Park was closed for about six hours Saturday morning into the afternoon Washington state transportation officials said they hauled away six truckloads of dirt and tress that had slid off the hillside.>>
Cop to runaway horse: 'Will You Stop?' Horse: 'Neigh'
HUDSON, Fla. (AP) - A Florida deputy was caught on video politely pursuing a four-legged suspect on a busy road. Pasco County Sheriff's Cpl. Art Madden on Wednesday spotted a chestnut-and-white horse galloping in and out of traffic on a road north of Tampa.>>
Serial stowaway nabbed at Chicago airport days after release
CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say a serial stowaway who sneaked onto plane in Chicago earlier this month and made it to London has been arrested again being spotted at O'Hare International Airport. Marilyn Hartman, of Grayslake, was taken into custody early Sunday and charged with misdemeanor trespassing on state land and violating the conditions of her bail bond that were set last week by the judge who warned her to stay away from airports.>>
