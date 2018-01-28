Police capture accused child abuser hiding in rural Idaho

Authorities arrested a fugitive in Idaho after a two-week hunt on charges of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl.



The Idaho Statesman reports Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe says Douglas Villines was arrested at a home in the rural area of Mann Creek, about 10 miles north of Weiser.



Wolfe says law enforcement tracked Villines to the house, ordered him out late Tuesday afternoon, and he refused. Officers entered, searched and found Villines, taking him into custody without incident.



Wolfe says the sheriff's office, Ontario Police Department, Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Ada and Canyon County sheriff's offices and city police from Boise, Nampa and Garden City aided in the arrest.



Bail for Villines has been set at $500,000.



It's unclear if he has an attorney.

