"No lackin' challenge" turns deadly in Tennessee, teen shot in head

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -

A new trend emerging among young people known as the "no lackin' challenge." But the social media stunt turned deadly in Memphis last week when a young man was shot to death.

In the dangerous viral "game," two people are instructed to film themselves pulling guns on each other without pulling the trigger. Unfortunately, police say 21-year-old Sherman Lackland forgot the rules, fatally shooting the other participant. 

The 17-year-old victim was shot in the head while at a Memphis cafe early Thursday morning. 

Lackland was charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a firearm.

