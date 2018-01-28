Woman urges community to be aware after locked mailbox pried open

A local woman is urging the community to be aware after her locked mailbox is pried open.

This happened off of Rambo Road just north of Airway Heights. Ashley Sanders says her sister discovered it Saturday morning and upon further investigation, found out that the same thing happened to other mailboxes in the area.

Ashley says they switched to a lock mailbox about a year ago around the same time of year after they experienced mail theft.

“I'm guessing it's tax season because it hasn't happened all year until this time again,” she says.

Ashley posted on social media to warn others, and got a large community response. She is now planning to put up game cameras so if the thieves come back she can get a picture.

She does have a clear message to the thieves: “It doesn’t belong to them. It's not okay,” she says.

If this happens to you, make sure you report it to Crime Check 509-456-2233 and to USPS https://about.usps.com/publications/pub166/pub166_tech_012.htm