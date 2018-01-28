Spokane Valley girl raising money to send soldiers care packages

It’s been said that art has a way to connect people to one another and that’s something that 10-year-old Matti Jones has found to be true.

She starting painting and selling these signs that read “Real heroes don’t wear capes. They wear dog tags.” She’s raising money so you can send care packages to soldiers who are deployed overseas who might not otherwise get anything while they’re serving. The reason why is close to her heart.

Her father Jason was deployed back in October. He’s now serving in Afghanistan.

“I was very sad once he gave me those dog tags saying he was leaving,” she says. “I mean we don't get much time together often.”

But sending him care packages helped make her feel closer.

“I think he felt really happy when we got him those boxes,” she says. “Then we thought, ‘well maybe we should send it out to other people that are deployed that don't get family support.”

So she’s made it her mission to make sure that they do know they have support.

“I think they deserve it for all they do for us,” she says.

If you want to support Matti, she set up a Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Mattis-Soldier-Boxes-385054465287807/