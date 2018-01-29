Panera Bread voluntarily recalls some cream cheese

Panera Bread voluntarily recalls some cream cheesePosted: Updated:
"No lackin' challenge" turns deadly in Tennessee, teen shot in head
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A new trend emerging among young people known as the "no lackin' challenge." But the social media stunt turned deadly in Memphis last week when a young man was shot to death. In the dangerous viral "game," two people are instructed to film themselves pulling guns on each other without pulling the trigger. Unfortunately, police say 21-year-old Sherman Lackland forgot the rules, fatally shooting the other participant.>>
Police capture accused child abuser hiding in rural Idaho
WEISER, Idaho (AP) - Authorities arrested a fugitive in Idaho after a two-week hunt on charges of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl. The Idaho Statesman reports Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe says Douglas Villines was arrested at a home in the rural area of Mann Creek, about 10 miles north of Weiser. Wolfe says law enforcement tracked Villines to the house, ordered him out late Tuesday afternoon, and he refused.>>
Caught on camera: Bothell package thief injures ankle during getaway
A Bothell homeowner is trying to identify two accused package thieves caught on camera making off with boxes left on a porch. I n the video posted on Facebook Friday, you can see a woman run up to the home, grab the packages and head back to the car waiting on the street with the door open. She's seen taking a spill after slipping on the grass and looks to seriously injure her ankle. She's seen trying to get up, but can't do it. It appears she calls for help, and the driver of ...>>
Fatal N. Spokane crash raises some intersection concerns
SPOKANE, Wash. - Following a crash near Division and Cozza that left one person dead and another in critical condition Friday night, some who live and work in the area are concerned. Say-Yeda Monae works at the corner of Division and Cozza and says that people will cross the street wherever they want.>>
Woman urges community to be aware after locked mailbox pried open
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A local woman is urging the community to be aware after her locked mailbox is pried open. This happened off of Rambo Road just north of Airway Heights. Ashley Sanders says her sister discovered it Saturday morning and upon further investigation, found out that the same thing happened to other mailboxes in the area. Ashley says they switched to a lock mailbox about a year ago around the same time of year after they experienced mail theft ...>>
One dead in Garfield County helicopter crash
POMEROY, Wash. - The Garfield County Sheriff's Office confirmed early Sunday that a person was dead following a helicopter crash Saturday afternoon. The sheriff's office reports the Kiwi Air of Clarkston helicopter went down around 2 p.m. Fish and Wildlife officials, firefighters, Washington State Patrol and Lifeflight responded to the scene to assist with the crash.>>
Panera Bread voluntarily recalls some cream cheese
ST. LOUIS - Panera Bread Co. is voluntarily recalling some cream cheese sold in its U.S. stores because of possible bacterial contamination. The St. Louis-based company released a statement Sunday saying the recall was initiated after testing from a single production day indicated the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in one variety of its 2 oz. cream cheese.>>
PHOTOS: Deputies interrupt inmate's escape to pick up booze, food
BEAUMONT, Texas - An inmate who escaped from a federal prison with the intention of breaking back in laden with bottles of alcohol and home-cooked treats has been arrested in Southeast Texas. The Jefferson County sheriff's office says 25-year-old Joshua Hansen of Dallas has been charged with escape and possession of marijuana. He was originally imprisoned on a narcotics conviction.>>
Spokane Valley girl raising money to send soldiers care packages
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - It’s been said that art has a way to connect people to one another and that’s something that 10-year-old Matti Jones has found to be true. She starting painting and selling these signs that read “Real heroes don’t wear capes. They wear dog tags.” She’s raising money so you can send care packages to soldiers who are deployed overseas who might not otherwise get anything while they’re serving. The reason why is close to...>>
Woman urges community to be aware after locked mailbox pried open
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A local woman is urging the community to be aware after her locked mailbox is pried open. This happened off of Rambo Road just north of Airway Heights. Ashley Sanders says her sister discovered it Saturday morning and upon further investigation, found out that the same thing happened to other mailboxes in the area. Ashley says they switched to a lock mailbox about a year ago around the same time of year after they experienced mail theft ...>>
Copyright board boosts songwriters' music streaming fees
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A federal copyright board has raised the music streaming royalties for songwriters and music publishers by more than 40 percent to narrow the financial divide separating them from recording labels. The decision announced earlier this weekend by the National Music Publishers' Association resolves a dispute pitting songwriters against steadily growing music streaming services sold by Spotify, Apple, Google, Amazon and Pandora.>>
"No lackin' challenge" turns deadly in Tennessee, teen shot in head
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A new trend emerging among young people known as the "no lackin' challenge." But the social media stunt turned deadly in Memphis last week when a young man was shot to death. In the dangerous viral "game," two people are instructed to film themselves pulling guns on each other without pulling the trigger. Unfortunately, police say 21-year-old Sherman Lackland forgot the rules, fatally shooting the other participant.>>
Police capture accused child abuser hiding in rural Idaho
WEISER, Idaho (AP) - Authorities arrested a fugitive in Idaho after a two-week hunt on charges of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl. The Idaho Statesman reports Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe says Douglas Villines was arrested at a home in the rural area of Mann Creek, about 10 miles north of Weiser. Wolfe says law enforcement tracked Villines to the house, ordered him out late Tuesday afternoon, and he refused.>>
WATCH: Port Orchard man uses RC car to herd ducks
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - A Port Orchard man is going viral for his ingenious way of herding his family's ducks. A video posted by Jordan Brookbank Barrera last week, captioned, "When you ask your husband to put away the ducks," shows the small remote control car driving through the yard and getting the ducks in the pen.>>
Suspect in car wash shootings on life support
MELCROFT, Pa. (AP) - State police say a man suspected of fatally shooting four people at a car wash in Pennsylvania is on life support. Authorities initially had said that five people had died in the shootings early Sunday in the Melcroft community of Saltlick Township, about 55 miles (89 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh. Another person was injured.>>
Caught on camera: Bothell package thief injures ankle during getaway
A Bothell homeowner is trying to identify two accused package thieves caught on camera making off with boxes left on a porch. I n the video posted on Facebook Friday, you can see a woman run up to the home, grab the packages and head back to the car waiting on the street with the door open. She's seen taking a spill after slipping on the grass and looks to seriously injure her ankle. She's seen trying to get up, but can't do it. It appears she calls for help, and the driver of ...>>
