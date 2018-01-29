Chris Stapleton playing Spokane in JulyPosted: Updated:
"No lackin' challenge" turns deadly in Tennessee, teen shot in head
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A new trend emerging among young people known as the "no lackin' challenge." But the social media stunt turned deadly in Memphis last week when a young man was shot to death. In the dangerous viral "game," two people are instructed to film themselves pulling guns on each other without pulling the trigger. Unfortunately, police say 21-year-old Sherman Lackland forgot the rules, fatally shooting the other participant.>>
Chris Stapleton playing Spokane in July
SPOKANE, Wash. - Chris Stapleton announced on Facebook and his website Monday morning that he will be bringing his "All-American Road Show" tour to Spokane this summer. On Stapleton's website, he has scheduled a show for July 19, 2018 with Marty Stuart and Brent Cobb at the Spokane Arena. Tickets will go on sale February 9, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Pre-sale tickets will be available earlier through Stapleton's Fan Club.>>
Police capture accused child abuser hiding in rural Idaho
WEISER, Idaho (AP) - Authorities arrested a fugitive in Idaho after a two-week hunt on charges of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl. The Idaho Statesman reports Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe says Douglas Villines was arrested at a home in the rural area of Mann Creek, about 10 miles north of Weiser. Wolfe says law enforcement tracked Villines to the house, ordered him out late Tuesday afternoon, and he refused.>>
PHOTOS: Deputies interrupt inmate's escape to pick up booze, food
BEAUMONT, Texas - An inmate who escaped from a federal prison with the intention of breaking back in laden with bottles of alcohol and home-cooked treats has been arrested in Southeast Texas. The Jefferson County sheriff's office says 25-year-old Joshua Hansen of Dallas has been charged with escape and possession of marijuana. He was originally imprisoned on a narcotics conviction.>>
Caught on camera: Bothell package thief injures ankle during getaway
A Bothell homeowner is trying to identify two accused package thieves caught on camera making off with boxes left on a porch. I n the video posted on Facebook Friday, you can see a woman run up to the home, grab the packages and head back to the car waiting on the street with the door open. She's seen taking a spill after slipping on the grass and looks to seriously injure her ankle. She's seen trying to get up, but can't do it. It appears she calls for help, and the driver of ...>>
One dead in Garfield County helicopter crash
POMEROY, Wash. - The Garfield County Sheriff's Office confirmed early Sunday that a person was dead following a helicopter crash Saturday afternoon. The sheriff's office reports the Kiwi Air of Clarkston helicopter went down around 2 p.m. Fish and Wildlife officials, firefighters, Washington State Patrol and Lifeflight responded to the scene to assist with the crash.>>
Chris Stapleton playing Spokane in July
SPOKANE, Wash. - Chris Stapleton announced on Facebook and his website Monday morning that he will be bringing his "All-American Road Show" tour to Spokane this summer. On Stapleton's website, he has scheduled a show for July 19, 2018 with Marty Stuart and Brent Cobb at the Spokane Arena. Tickets will go on sale February 9, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Pre-sale tickets will be available earlier through Stapleton's Fan Club.>>
Small plane flips, lands upside down on New York beach
BABYLON, N.Y. - A small plane has landed on a New York beach and flipped over, but there are no reports of serious injuries. State parks official George Gorman says the emergency landing occurred Monday morning at Robert Moses State Park in Babylon, on Long Island. A Newsday photo shows the plane belly-up with one wing at the edge of the surf, its wheels in the air and its tail in the sand.>>
German police hunt thieves who stole 44 tons of chocolate
BERLIN - Police say two truck trailers loaded with 44 tons (48.5 U.S. tons) of chocolate were stolen in southern Germany and there's no sign of the sticky-fingered perpetrators. Police said Monday the trailers packed with 400,000 euros ($496,100) worth of chocolate were stolen from an industrial park in Freiburg on Friday night.>>
Madden NFL 18 predicts Patriots defend title
MINNEAPOLIS - Go ahead and take the New England Patriots to win their sixth Super Bowl title with Tom Brady, who's on the cover of Madden NFL 18, to earn his fifth MVP award. Those are the predictions of EA Sports using their Madden NFL 18 simulation for Sunday's Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles.>>
Panera Bread voluntarily recalls some cream cheese
ST. LOUIS - Panera Bread Co. is voluntarily recalling some cream cheese sold in its U.S. stores because of possible bacterial contamination. The St. Louis-based company released a statement Sunday saying the recall was initiated after testing from a single production day indicated the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in one variety of its 2 oz. cream cheese.>>
PHOTOS: Deputies interrupt inmate's escape to pick up booze, food
BEAUMONT, Texas - An inmate who escaped from a federal prison with the intention of breaking back in laden with bottles of alcohol and home-cooked treats has been arrested in Southeast Texas. The Jefferson County sheriff's office says 25-year-old Joshua Hansen of Dallas has been charged with escape and possession of marijuana. He was originally imprisoned on a narcotics conviction.>>
Spokane Valley girl raising money to send soldiers care packages
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - It’s been said that art has a way to connect people to one another and that’s something that 10-year-old Matti Jones has found to be true. She starting painting and selling these signs that read “Real heroes don’t wear capes. They wear dog tags.” She’s raising money so you can send care packages to soldiers who are deployed overseas who might not otherwise get anything while they’re serving. The reason why is close to...>>
Woman urges community to be aware after locked mailbox pried open
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A local woman is urging the community to be aware after her locked mailbox is pried open. This happened off of Rambo Road just north of Airway Heights. Ashley Sanders says her sister discovered it Saturday morning and upon further investigation, found out that the same thing happened to other mailboxes in the area. Ashley says they switched to a lock mailbox about a year ago around the same time of year after they experienced mail theft ...>>
Copyright board boosts songwriters' music streaming fees
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A federal copyright board has raised the music streaming royalties for songwriters and music publishers by more than 40 percent to narrow the financial divide separating them from recording labels. The decision announced earlier this weekend by the National Music Publishers' Association resolves a dispute pitting songwriters against steadily growing music streaming services sold by Spotify, Apple, Google, Amazon and Pandora.>>
"No lackin' challenge" turns deadly in Tennessee, teen shot in head
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A new trend emerging among young people known as the "no lackin' challenge." But the social media stunt turned deadly in Memphis last week when a young man was shot to death. In the dangerous viral "game," two people are instructed to film themselves pulling guns on each other without pulling the trigger. Unfortunately, police say 21-year-old Sherman Lackland forgot the rules, fatally shooting the other participant.>>
