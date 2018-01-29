Man who robbed pizza driver used own phone to order pizza

Man who robbed pizza driver used own phone to order pizzaPosted: Updated:
"No lackin' challenge" turns deadly in Tennessee, teen shot in head
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A new trend emerging among young people known as the "no lackin' challenge." But the social media stunt turned deadly in Memphis last week when a young man was shot to death. In the dangerous viral "game," two people are instructed to film themselves pulling guns on each other without pulling the trigger. Unfortunately, police say 21-year-old Sherman Lackland forgot the rules, fatally shooting the other participant.>>
Chris Stapleton playing Spokane in July
SPOKANE, Wash. - Chris Stapleton announced on Facebook and his website Monday morning that he will be bringing his "All-American Road Show" tour to Spokane this summer. On Stapleton's website, he has scheduled a show for July 19, 2018 with Marty Stuart and Brent Cobb at the Spokane Arena. Tickets will go on sale February 9, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Pre-sale tickets will be available earlier through Stapleton's Fan Club.>>
PHOTOS: Deputies interrupt inmate's escape to pick up booze, food
BEAUMONT, Texas - An inmate who escaped from a federal prison with the intention of breaking back in laden with bottles of alcohol and home-cooked treats has been arrested in Southeast Texas. The Jefferson County sheriff's office says 25-year-old Joshua Hansen of Dallas has been charged with escape and possession of marijuana. He was originally imprisoned on a narcotics conviction.>>
Police capture accused child abuser hiding in rural Idaho
WEISER, Idaho (AP) - Authorities arrested a fugitive in Idaho after a two-week hunt on charges of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl. The Idaho Statesman reports Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe says Douglas Villines was arrested at a home in the rural area of Mann Creek, about 10 miles north of Weiser. Wolfe says law enforcement tracked Villines to the house, ordered him out late Tuesday afternoon, and he refused.>>
Caught on camera: Bothell package thief injures ankle during getaway
A Bothell homeowner is trying to identify two accused package thieves caught on camera making off with boxes left on a porch. I n the video posted on Facebook Friday, you can see a woman run up to the home, grab the packages and head back to the car waiting on the street with the door open. She's seen taking a spill after slipping on the grass and looks to seriously injure her ankle. She's seen trying to get up, but can't do it. It appears she calls for help, and the driver of ...>>
One dead in Garfield County helicopter crash
POMEROY, Wash. - The Garfield County Sheriff's Office confirmed early Sunday that a person was dead following a helicopter crash Saturday afternoon. The sheriff's office reports the Kiwi Air of Clarkston helicopter went down around 2 p.m. Fish and Wildlife officials, firefighters, Washington State Patrol and Lifeflight responded to the scene to assist with the crash.>>
Trial delayed for man who escaped psychiatric hospital
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - A murder suspect who escaped from a Washington state psychiatric hospital in 2016 now is not expected to stand trial until this summer. The Everett Herald reports the trial for Anthony Garver, who has been accused of killing Phillipa Evans-Lopez since 2013, was delayed by questions about his mental health and then by his escape from Western State Hospital.>>
Bipartisan group assails Trump's attacks on political norms
NEW YORK (AP) - A new bipartisan task force will tackle what its founders say is the erosion of governmental norms created by the election of President Donald Trump. Democratic former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara and Republican former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman announced the task force in an editorial published in USA Today on Monday.>>
Congress passes bill stemming from abuse of athletes
WASHINGTON (AP) - Congress has followed up on the sex abuse scandal involving sports doctor Larry Nassar by passing legislation that requires governing bodies for amateur athletics to promptly report abuse claims to law enforcement. Nassar was sentenced last week to up to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing more than 150 women and girls over 25 years.>>
No charges for officers involved in Shadle Walmart shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office determined that the officers involved in a shooting in the parking lot of the Shadle Walmart in October were justified in using deadly force while attempting to arrest Chad K. Cochell.>>
Striking Amazon 'Spheres' landmark opens in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE (AP) - Amazon.com boss Jeff Bezos has inaugurated his striking rainforest conservatory built of glass and white steel in downtown Seattle. "The Spheres" domed structure that opened Monday is the newest headquarters building for the online retail behemoth.>>
Idaho House panel introduces stand-your-ground legislation
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho House panel has introduced stand-your-ground legislation would extend protections for a person who uses deadly force under a serious threat of harm. The House State Affairs Committee agreed to send the bill to a full hearing Monday.>>
Man killed in Washington helicopter crash ID'd
POMEROY, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say the man killed in Saturday's helicopter crash in southeast Washington was a 19-year-old from Colorado. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a release Monday that Benjamin M. Poirier, 19, of Berthoud, Colorado, died in the crash. The pilot, 33-year-old Blake Malo, of Clarkston, and another crew member, 30-year-old Garrett Bradshaw, of Eagle Point, Oregon, were injured.>>
Police in Georgia say mother drowned crying baby in bathtub
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) - Police in Georgia say a 19-year-old mother drowned her baby in a bathtub when he wouldn't stop crying. Houston County sheriff's Sgt. Heath Collins tells WMAZ-TV that Madison Lee Stewart faces a charge of malice murder in the death of her 16-month-old son. Collins says the child died Friday night in Warner Robins, a city in central Georgia.>>
Pentagon reviewing military use of exercise trackers
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Pentagon is doing a broad review of how military forces use exercise trackers and other wearable electronic devices, in the wake of revelations that an interactive, online map can pinpoint troop locations, bases and other sensitive areas around the world.>>
Sanders: Trump not involved in McCabe departure
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says it has nothing to do with FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe's departure from the law enforcement agency. Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that the White House was not involved in McCabe's decision to leave weeks before his planned retirement.>>
