Police in Georgia say mother drowned crying baby in bathtub

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. -

Police in Georgia say a 19-year-old mother drowned her baby in a bathtub when he wouldn't stop crying.
  
Houston County sheriff's Sgt. Heath Collins tells WMAZ-TV that Madison Lee Stewart faces a charge of malice murder in the death of her 16-month-old son. Collins says the child died Friday night in Warner Robins, a city in central Georgia.
  
Collins says Stewart got up because the baby was crying. Collins said Stewart filled the bathtub and submerged the child in the water.
  
Collins says Stewart told authorities she was stressed and had been going through a lot.
  
Stewart was being held without bail Monday in the Houston County jail. The report did not say if she had an attorney.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

