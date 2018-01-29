Congress passes bill stemming from abuse of athletes - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Congress passes bill stemming from abuse of athletes

WASHINGTON -

Congress has followed up on the sex abuse scandal involving sports doctor Larry Nassar by passing legislation that requires governing bodies for amateur athletics to promptly report abuse claims to law enforcement.
  
Nassar was sentenced last week to up to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing more than 150 women and girls over 25 years.
  
The sentencing sparked new calls from lawmakers to complete action on legislation that had already received widespread support in both chambers of Congress.
  
The House took up the Senate version of the bill to speed up final passage. It passed by a vote of 406-3 and now goes to President Donald Trump for his signature.
  
Lawmakers say Nassar's victims were failed by the people who were supposed to protect them.

