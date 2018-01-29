Bipartisan group assails Trump's attacks on political norms

A new bipartisan task force will tackle what its founders say is the erosion of governmental norms created by the election of President Donald Trump.



Democratic former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara and Republican former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman announced the task force in an editorial published in USA Today on Monday.



They say "a workable democracy can thrive only when there are basic rules, often unwritten, that curb abuse and guide policymakers." They cited Trump's refusal to divorce himself from his business interests and the Republican president's alleged efforts to influence federal criminal investigations.



The task force will be based at the Brennan Center for Justice, a policy institute at New York University's School of Law.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)