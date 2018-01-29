Trial delayed for man who escaped psychiatric hospital

A murder suspect who escaped from a Washington state psychiatric hospital in 2016 now is not expected to stand trial until this summer.



The Everett Herald reports the trial for Anthony Garver, who has been accused of killing Phillipa Evans-Lopez since 2013, was delayed by questions about his mental health and then by his escape from Western State Hospital.



The trial was set for Jan. 12, but has been pushed to August.



Garver has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.



Evans-Lopez was found tied to a bed in her home. Her throat was slashed and she had been stabbed more than two dozen times.



Court documents say Garver's DNA was found on the electrical cords used to bind Evans-Lopez. Her blood also was discovered on a knife seized from Garver.



