Elon Musk is selling flamethrowers now

Elon Musk announced back in December that if his infrastructure firm The Boring Company sold 50,000 hats, it would begin selling flamethrowers. They met that goal, and Musk began selling the flamethrowers for $500 on Sunday.

According to the website, the flamethrowers are available for pre-order and you can buy an "overpriced" fire extinguisher to go with it for $30. Since the pre-order went live, Musk has been tracking the sales on Twitter. By Monday afternoon, The Boring Company had sold 10,000 flamethrowers.

10k — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2018

The entrepreneur and Tesla CEO's idea to sell flamethrowers began as a joke in December with a simple enough tweet, but now the joke has become a reality.

After 50k hats, we will start selling The Boring Company flamethrower — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2017

Musk posted a video of him using the flamethrower on his Instagram page Sunday, with the caption, "Don't do this."

A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Jan 27, 2018 at 5:29pm PST

Addressing legal and safety concerns, Musk says the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) allows any flamethrower with flames shorter than 10 feet, and said he would be "way more scared of a steak knife.

The flamethrower starts shipping in the spring according to the Boring Company website.

Would you buy one?