Secret Service warns of 'jackpotting' attacks that drain cash from ATMs

The United States Secret Service issued warnings last week to financial institutions about cyber attacks on ATMs known as "jackpotting."

ATM jackpotting is a sophisticated crime in which thieves install malicious hardware or software at ATMs that force the machines to dispense huge amounts of cash on demand. The Secret Service said in a release that in order execute a jackpotting attack, the hackers have to gain physical access to the cash machine and install malware or specialized electronics, or a combination of both to control the operations of the ATM.

According to the Secret Service, criminals have been able to find vulnerabilities in financial institutions that operate ATMs, primarily those that stand alone. Stand-alone ATMs are routinely located in pharmacies, grocery stores, and drive-thru ATMs, The Secret Service says those executing jackpotting attacks can either be by themselves or part of organized groups.

"The Secret Service recently obtained credible information about planned jackpotting attacks in the U.S. through partners of our Electronic Crimes Task Force (ECTF). Subsequently, we alerted other law enforcement partners and financial institutions who could potentially be impacted by this crime," the Secret Service said in a statement.