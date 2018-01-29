USPS Informed Delivery helps you track the mail you get

Some people living just north of Airway Heights are on high alert after finding their locked mailboxes pried open. But when this happens, you might not know what if anything was stolen.

The US Postal Service has something called “informed delivery.” It’s a program that sends you previews of the mail you’re supposed to receive. That way you can keep track of what you get.

It’s free to sign up. All you have to do is make sure your address is eligible and you can do that on their website. https://informeddelivery.usps.com/box/pages/intro/start.action