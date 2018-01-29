Recording Academy head criticized after comments about women

Recording Academy President Neil Portnow is facing criticism for his comments after the 60th annual Grammy Awards ended with only two female winners on stage and lingering questions about the choice of performers.



Following the awards show Sunday, many music fans and critics questioned whether the Time's Up movement was just given lip service when the only woman nominated for album of the year, Lorde, didn't perform. Instead, multiple minutes on the telecast was given to male artists who weren't nominated.



Portnow said backstage that women who want to be part of the music industry have to "step up," which was criticized by fans and artists alike.



The Recording Academy did not immediately return an email seeking comment Monday.

