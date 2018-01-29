Spokane police officer's dance moves go viral

A Spokane police officer is getting a lot of attention on social media after a video of his dance moves on the dance cam at a Spokane Chiefs game is posted to Facebook.

The video has been shared and liked thousands of times.

Officer Scott Hice was there as a part of SPD’s Youth and Police Initiative. The program connects officers with teens and helps to have honest conversations about what these at-risk teens are facing. Hice says it’s absolutely important. He was on a call once where he saw people between the ages of 18 and 20 living out of a car.

“I just thought man we got to do something to connect with these kids earlier and start them down the right path,” Hice says.

Watching the video you can tell, those connections are being made and they’re being made in a fun setting.

To learn more about the Youth and Police Initiative: https://my.spokanecity.org/news/stories/2015/06/10/youth-police-initiative-offers-an-amazing-experience/