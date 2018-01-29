Local Boy Scouts of America chapter welcomes first girl Cub Scouts

The Boy Scouts of America, Inland Northwest Council, made history Friday when they welcomed two new members.

Seven-year-old Alyssa Jones and 8-year-old Averie Birchmier became the first girl Cub Scouts since the BSA changed its policy last year.

“Everything that the young boy accomplished the young girl can too,” said Karen Meier, CEO and Scout Executive for the Inland Northwest Boy Scouts of America. “It is truly a turn key program for young girls to step into and carry out any requirement that is in any rank.”

The 107-year-old organization announced last fall that younger girls will be allowed to join Cub Scouts and that older girls will be eligible to earn the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout.

Meier says girls will be with other girls in their dens, but pack meetings will be co-ed.

Cub Scouts are for children between the ages of seven and 11. BSA will include girls into the older programs beginning in 2019. Since the late 90’s, girls have been included in the Venturing Scouts program.

Meier says 10 girls have signed up for the Cub Scouts early adoption program since opening enrollment three weeks ago.