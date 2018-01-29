East Valley Middle School teacher arrested on burglary charges

East Valley Middle School teacher arrested on burglary chargesPosted: Updated:
"No lackin' challenge" turns deadly in Tennessee, teen shot in head
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A new trend emerging among young people known as the "no lackin' challenge." But the social media stunt turned deadly in Memphis last week when a young man was shot to death. In the dangerous viral "game," two people are instructed to film themselves pulling guns on each other without pulling the trigger. Unfortunately, police say 21-year-old Sherman Lackland forgot the rules, fatally shooting the other participant.>>
Chris Stapleton playing Spokane in July
SPOKANE, Wash. - Chris Stapleton announced on Facebook and his website Monday morning that he will be bringing his "All-American Road Show" tour to Spokane this summer. On Stapleton's website, he has scheduled a show for July 19, 2018 with Marty Stuart and Brent Cobb at the Spokane Arena. Tickets will go on sale February 9, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Pre-sale tickets will be available earlier through Stapleton's Fan Club.>>
Police capture accused child abuser hiding in rural Idaho
WEISER, Idaho (AP) - Authorities arrested a fugitive in Idaho after a two-week hunt on charges of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl. The Idaho Statesman reports Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe says Douglas Villines was arrested at a home in the rural area of Mann Creek, about 10 miles north of Weiser. Wolfe says law enforcement tracked Villines to the house, ordered him out late Tuesday afternoon, and he refused.>>
PHOTOS: Deputies interrupt inmate's escape to pick up booze, food
BEAUMONT, Texas - An inmate who escaped from a federal prison with the intention of breaking back in laden with bottles of alcohol and home-cooked treats has been arrested in Southeast Texas. The Jefferson County sheriff's office says 25-year-old Joshua Hansen of Dallas has been charged with escape and possession of marijuana. He was originally imprisoned on a narcotics conviction.>>
Caught on camera: Bothell package thief injures ankle during getaway
A Bothell homeowner is trying to identify two accused package thieves caught on camera making off with boxes left on a porch. I n the video posted on Facebook Friday, you can see a woman run up to the home, grab the packages and head back to the car waiting on the street with the door open. She's seen taking a spill after slipping on the grass and looks to seriously injure her ankle. She's seen trying to get up, but can't do it. It appears she calls for help, and the driver of ...>>
Police in Georgia say mother drowned crying baby in bathtub
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) - Police in Georgia say a 19-year-old mother drowned her baby in a bathtub when he wouldn't stop crying. Houston County sheriff's Sgt. Heath Collins tells WMAZ-TV that Madison Lee Stewart faces a charge of malice murder in the death of her 16-month-old son. Collins says the child died Friday night in Warner Robins, a city in central Georgia.>>
US says Russian jet flew within 5 feet of US Navy plane
WASHINGTON (AP) - The United States is accusing Moscow of unsafe military practices after it says a Russian jet flew within five feet of a U.S. Navy plane over the Black Sea. The State Department says the incident occurred Monday when a Russian Su-27 jet crossed directly in front of the flight path of the American jet in international airspace.>>
Spokane woman arrested for making threats against daycare center
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman in north Spokane is arrested for a series of bizarre threats against a child-learning center. The court documents read like something out of a Hollywood screenplay. Court documents say she worked at the Lilac City Learning Center, a daycare for small children.>>
Local Boy Scouts of America chapter welcomes first girl Cub Scouts
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Boy Scouts of America, Inland Northwest Council, made history Friday when they welcomed two new members. Seven-year-old Alyssa Jones and 8-year-old Averie Birchmier became the first girl Cub Scouts since the BSA changed its policy last year. “Everything that the young boy accomplished the young girl can too,” said Karen Meier, CEO and Scout Executive for the Inland Northwest Boy Scouts of America.>>
East Valley Middle School teacher arrested on burglary charges
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - An East Valley Middle School math teacher is on paid leave after police arrested him mid-January on multiple burglary charges. Andrew Breneman was arrested a few weeks ago for stealing over $1,000 worth of fishing gear from a store where he used to work. According to court documents, it started back in October 2017; at Silver Bow Fly Shop in Spokane Valley.>>
Spokane police officer's dance moves go viral
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane police officer is getting a lot of attention on social media after a video of his dance moves on the dance cam at a Spokane Chiefs game is posted to Facebook. The video has been shared and liked thousands of times. Officer Scott Hice was there as a part of SPD’s Youth and Police Initiative. The program connects officers with teens and helps to have honest conversations about what these at-risk teens are facing. Hice says it’s absolutely important...>>
Recording Academy head criticized after comments about women
Recording Academy President Neil Portnow is facing criticism for his comments after the 60th annual Grammy Awards ended with only two female winners on stage and lingering questions about the choice of performers.>>
USPS Informed Delivery helps you track the mail you get
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Some people living just north of Airway Heights are on high alert after finding their locked mailboxes pried open. But when this happens, you might not know what if anything was stolen. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman urges community to be aware after locked mailbox pried open The US Postal Service has something called “informed delivery.” It’s a program that sends you previews of the mail you’re supposed to receive. That way you can keep trac...>>
Secret Service warns of 'jackpotting' attacks that drain cash from ATMs
WASHINGTON (AP) - The United States Secret Service issued warnings last week to financial institutions about cyber attacks on ATMs known as "jackpotting." ATM jackpotting is a sophisticated crime in which thieves install malicious hardware or software at ATMs that force the machines to dispense huge amounts of cash on demand.>>
Tickets to Trump speech promise strong State of the 'Uniom'
WASHINGTON (AP) - Tickets inviting guests to President Donald Trump's first official State of the Union address Tuesday had to be reissued after a misprint. The tickets read, "Address to the Congress on the State of the Uniom." Lawmakers had fun with the glitch: "Looking forward to tomorrow's State of the Uniom," Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida tweeted with a picture of the invite.>>
Elon Musk is selling flamethrowers now
Elon Musk announced back in December that if his infrastructure firm The Boring Company sold 50,000 hats, it would begin selling flamethrowers. They met that goal, and Musk began selling the flamethrowers for $500 on Sunday. According to the website, the flamethrowers are available for pre-order and you can buy an "overpriced" fire extinguisher to go with it for $30.>>
