East Valley Middle School teacher arrested on burglary charges

An East Valley Middle School math teacher is on paid leave after police arrested him mid-January on multiple burglary charges.

Andrew Breneman was arrested a few weeks ago for stealing over $1,000 worth of fishing gear from a store where he used to work.

According to court documents, it started back in October 2017; at Silver Bow Fly Shop in Spokane Valley. The shop's owner noticed a $900 fishing rod missing.

Reviewing the surveillance tape, court documents say the owner noticed Breneman stuff the fishing rod down his pants and walk out. This all happened when the store was closed.

A few days later, documents say the owner again saw Breneman on surveillance take another fishing rod and walk out with it.

The owner then confronted Breneman a day later about the alleged thefts. Court documents say Breneman denied stealing the rods, but 20 minutes later texted the owner saying he did take them, saying he was “testing them out.”

A few months would go by and employees would complete a year-end inventory.

That’s when, documents say, four pairs of waders, four pairs of boots, and a jacket was missing.

Detectives would interview Breneman a few days later where he would admit to taking the items, saying he was “taking clients on a fishing trip after hours and needed the gear.”

The East Valley School District tells KHQ Breneman was the former athletic director at East Valley Middle School.

Over a year ago, he stepped down on his own before any of this happened.

Breneman faces two counts of burglary, one count of theft and a count of evidence tampering.