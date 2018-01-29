Spokane woman arrested for making threats against daycare center

A woman in north Spokane is arrested for a series of bizarre threats against a child-learning center.

The court documents read like something out of a Hollywood screenplay. Court documents say she worked at the Lilac City Learning Center, a daycare for small children.

Court documents say Taylor Cipolla threatened to “kill Angie by shooting a needle into her leg so she overdosed,” and “kill Jessica by putting snake venom on her cat’s claws so that her cat would scratch her.”

But it didn’t stop there.

According to court documents, Cipolla said, “If I get fired, I would come back and shoot people, starting with the new girl and burn the building down.”

The documents say that Lilac City Learning’s manager was intending to fire Cipolla, but after these threats, she was concerned Cipolla would carry out the plans.

The manager contacted Spokane police who arrested Cipolla.

In the court documents, police say Cipolla denies making these statements.

Taylor Cipolla pleaded not guilty to the charges today and bonded out late Monday afternoon.

KHQ has confirmed Taylor Cipolla is the daughter of Spokane County Major Crimes Prosecutor Mark Cipolla.

Our news partners at the Spokesman-Review reached out to Mark Cipolla who declined to comment.

Because of Taylor Cipolla’s connection to the prosecutor’s office, the Spokesman-Review reports the prosecutor’s office has asked Lincoln County’s prosecutor to take control of the case.